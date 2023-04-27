No, you don’t imagine it: Seasonal allergies are getting worse. today

One reason seasonal allergies have surged in recent years? Dry springs and summers mean less rain to keep pollen out of the air. Photo by Freestocks/Unsplash

It’s that time of year again. Sitting outside enjoying the sunshine, suddenly…itchWithin an hour, the itching turned into a full-blown sneezing fit, accompanied by watery eyes and redness, and I ran to the local pharmacy to buy some Zyrtec.

Seasonal allergy, or allergic rhinitis, is an allergic reaction to pollen from trees and grasses in the spring and summer.Affects approximately 60 million people in the United States every year.In recent years they have been particularly bad in the Northeast, which may be largely due to climate change, says a longtime allergist. Fred Little, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston University, and Director of the Allergy and Immunology Fellowship at Boston Medical Center. And this year, record pollen counts have triggered seasonal allergies. Start earlier than usual— This means that allergy sufferers experience prolonged symptoms.

We spoke with Little about how allergies work and what you can do to reduce sneezing, itching and watery eyes.

Q. & a

with Fred Little

BU Today: So what exactly is an allergy?

a bit: Allergies are abnormal immune reactions to normally harmless substances in the environment. Allergies are different from other diseases, such as cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia, which are highly heritable. [component]Allergies are a combination of genetics and environment.

fundamentally involved [for nonfood allergies] It is exposure to allergens in an environment that is part of normal daily life. These harmless proteins, such as cat dander and pollen, are viewed as a threat by the immune system and trigger an immune response that activates specific immune cells and releases substances that cause nasal congestion. It can also lead to sneezing due to histamine release in other cells and excess mucus production in the conductive airways. Yes, it causes wheezing and asthma symptoms in people with allergic asthma.

Allergic reactions can develop not only in childhood, but also in adulthood. At Boston Medical Center, I often see patients who grew up in a different ecology than in the Northeast and may not have had allergy problems when they were younger. your immune system is primed to start a maladaptive response. Over time, it can lead to symptoms of hay fever.The technical term is allergic rhinitis.Inflammation of the sinuses, asthma symptoms, etc. This is the general background.

BU Today: Why are seasonal allergies so bad these days?

a bit: There are several reasons why allergy symptoms are getting worse in recent years. For one thing, I think far fewer people wear masks than they did in previous allergy seasons.

Last year, the grass pollen count also began to enter the season a little earlier than usual. People who are allergic to grass pollen started having symptoms earlier than before. This is related to climate change and anything that contributes to pollen production in general, such as a warm, wet spring that helps plants grow. I’m not a climate scientist so I can’t get into the core science, but yes, over the last 20 years, the warmer climate in the United States has had longer pollen seasons. Warmth is definitely a factor. It gets warmer before and during the allergy season, and the longer and sooner it gets warmer, the more pollen will be produced in that particular area. Drought and dryness are also a factor. Dry weather during allergy season increases pollen levels. This is because rain reduces pollen in the air.

One interesting piece of information. Pine pollen (the yellow pollen found in cars and storm drains) is actually less allergenic than pollen from deciduous or leafy trees such as birch, maple, and oak. People may perceive pollen levels to be terrible because they see yellow stuff everywhere. but This does not necessarily correlate with the most allergenic pollen.

BU Today: What can people do to reduce pollen exposure?

a bit: Unlike people with food allergies who can control their exposure to food, pollen exposure is very difficult to control because pollen is so prevalent. I’m wearing the clothes I was wearing in and bringing pollen into the house. There are a few things you can do to minimize pollen levels in your home. One, if you have the resources, close the windows day and night and use the air conditioner to keep the air cool.

People with severe hay fever may want to change and wash their outer clothes once inside. [as soon as possible]This is useful for people who have severe allergies (or live with someone who has allergies) or who want to keep their homes as pollen-free as possible. However, since houses and apartments are not sealed, it can be difficult to keep the outdoor environment from entering the indoors.

BU Today: What about allergy medicine? Any tips or tricks to keep in mind?

a bit: From a medical point of view, there are drugs that a person can get used to.A good example is topical decongestants like Afrin [nasal spray]Their active ingredient is oxymetazoline, a decongestant that constricts blood vessels. [in the nasal passages]You know, you have a bad cold and a few squirts make you breathe better. However, he should not use more than 3 days at a time. The nasal tissues themselves can then become accustomed to the spray, creating a rebound effect that mostly depends on it. In fact, it can be worse than it started.

Instead, mainstay treatment [for congestion] Nasal steroid sprays such as Flonase and Rhinocort are available over-the-counter or by prescription. However, it may take 2-3 weeks for maximum effect. If someone uses the spray for a week without noticing a difference in symptoms, it’s not because it’s no longer working.

Interesting information for New England allergy sufferers is that our tree pollen season begins before the local trees produce pollen. I often have my patients start nasal sprays in mid-March to prime the pump for immune defense against tree pollen, so to speak.

Then there are things like antihistamines. It takes effect within a day or two after taking it. Taking Zyrtec, fexofenadine, or loratadine once or twice a day is enough to cure many patients with mild hay fever symptoms. It’s not very effective and you’ll need something like nasal steroids to control it.

BU Today: Last question: How can you tell the difference between allergies and COVID-19?

a bit: The truth is that it can be very difficult to distinguish between allergy symptoms and mild COVID symptoms during allergy season. Also, you should not experience the high fever that can occur with COVID, nor the fatigue associated with COVID. People with allergic asthma should remember that they may also develop respiratory symptoms during allergy season. This makes the distinction a little more difficult.