University of Florida researchers are developing a new CRISPR-based tool for cancer diagnosis

A team of researchers at the University of Florida has developed a promising new method for non-invasive blood testing using CRISPR. This method helps clinicians diagnose cancer at an early stage.

The team found their strategy to be as effective as the widely used reverse-transcription quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) assay for cancer diagnosis, combined with a simple portable device for point-of-care clinical testing. I have proven that it can be done.

A study led by Dr. Yong Zeng,Associate Professor Department of Chemistryaffiliated faculty J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering and University of Florida Health Cancer Center was a member It was published April 27th Nature Biomedical EngineeringThe team worked with the Department of Surgery University of Florida School of Medicine Collect samples tested in research funded by the National Cancer Institute.

The method works by detecting microRNAs, small RNA molecules that are involved in regulating gene expression in tiny particles that circulate in the blood called extracellular vesicles.

MicroRNAs have emerged as a promising source for developing biomarkers for cancerous tumors in bodily fluids such as blood. However, clinical applications are still limited due to the complexity of microRNAs and the lack of tools sensitive enough to detect them.

Extracellular vesicles are nano-sized particles that are actively released by cells and play an important role in cell function and disease by shuttling biomolecules between cells. Tumor cells appear to more actively produce extracellular vesicles of disease-associated microRNAs, “providing an exciting source for exploring new cancer markers,” Zeng said. .

Recently, there has been growing interest in CRISPR technology, a powerful gene-editing tool that was nominated for the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, as a way to develop new bioassays for disease diagnosis. However, his previous CRISPR tests required manual multi-step reactions and were not as sensitive as the gold standard, RT-qPCR.

“Our idea was to design a way to simplify the whole workflow into a ‘one-pot,’” says Zeng. “We designed a method for rapid and sensitive detection of microRNAs that is simpler and has a lower risk of cross-contamination.”

The one-pot method is a method in which all necessary chemicals other than the sample are put into one test tube. To run the analysis, only the microRNA sample should be added to trigger the reaction.

“To our surprise, we found that our method has a sensitivity comparable to that of the PCR test,” says Zeng. “Our method has excellent analytical and diagnostic performance while greatly expediting the workflow.”

The team focused on adapting the technology to pancreatic cancer given its high mortality rate. Pancreatic cancer is difficult to detect early. In many cases, the tumor has spread and cannot be completely resected by the time of diagnosis, hindering any chance of cure.

“Compared to other types of cancer, diagnostic tests for pancreatic cancer haven’t changed significantly in nearly 50 years,” Zeng said. “There is a great deal of interest in developing biomarkers for pancreatic cancer diagnosis.”

The method, called ‘EXTRA-CRISPR,’ is a breakthrough in the field of microRNA testing, said Dr. He Yan, a postdoctoral fellow in Zeng’s lab and lead author of the paper.

“Our method, in combination with robust microRNA biomarkers, shows great promise for the diagnosis of cancers such as pancreatic cancer for point-of-care testing,” he said. We can now combine this method with a very simple, low-cost portable device to make pancreatic cancer detection simpler and more reliable.”

As a proof of concept, the team demonstrated that the new one-pot assay can be adapted to two detection methods commonly used in point-of-care testing. A portable smartphone-based device was first prototyped using off-the-shelf components such as blue LED illuminators, plastic filters, and a coffee mug warmer. The team assembled these components into 3D printed body parts. A smartphone was attached to the device to acquire fluorescence images of post-reaction test vials and to measure target markers.

In addition to the fluorescence detector, they combined the EXTRA-CRISPR assay with commercially available lateral flow test strips to build an instrument-free point-of-care device. The team tested both point-of-care methods for detecting pancreatic cancer, with diagnostic results consistent with those obtained on a benchtop PCR instrument.

Researchers have filed a patent application based on their work to make one-pot CRISPR assays and point-of-care technology widely available for basic research and clinical use.

