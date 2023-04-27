Why is gambling reform taking place and how are there plans to tackle addiction? | | Gambling

Government white paper outlining proposals to reform gambling regulations Up to 268 pagesWe cover almost every aspect of the £10bn a year UK betting and gaming industry.

Most of the measures are not yet final, and technical details are subject to a year-long consultation process that will begin this summer. But the proposal does offer some interesting insight into what gambling might look like in the future and why it needs review.

why is that happening?

The law governing gambling in Great Britain (Northern Ireland has a separate system) was passed in 2005 and came into force in 2007. Between these two dates, the first iPhone hit the market. This is an invention that has changed the way people gamble.

Since then, online casino and sports betting revenues have skyrocketed, but regulation has not kept pace.As a result, campaigners and legislators say vulnerable people, addicts, and children are exposed to high-octane gambling products. suicideeven as Millions of pounds in fines for misbehaving companies.

to reform How to avoid big losses?

The government wants to impose an “affordability check” with two levels of severity. Under the proposal, if a punter loses £125 in his month, or £500 in a year, gambling companies will have to perform low-level checks, such as finding out if the customer is bankrupt. I have. Tighter checks are triggered if a punter loses £1,000 in a day, or £2,000 in 90 days. These thresholds may be halved for those aged 18-24.

The government estimates that only 3% of gambling accounts are subject to these enhanced checks. This could theoretically be done without the customer’s knowledge using credit rating agency data. However, if the check raises concerns, the customer may be asked for information such as payslips. Gambling lobbies have fought hard against such standard “intrusive” checks.

Another measure to limit losses is online slot machine wagering caps. This will be set between £2 and £15, but similar to affordable checks, from 18 to he is 24 the limit will be lower and the upper limit could be £2.of gambling The committee will lead consultations on affordability checks while the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) will determine slot machine limits.

What about helping addicts and preventing harm?

Gambling operators will be subject to a compulsory levy that will replace the current voluntary regime to fund gambling addiction research, education and treatment. It was set at 1% of revenue and was thought to raise over £100 million a year. However, DCMS will consult on the appropriate level of taxation.

Department health and Social Care, along with DCMS, are responsible for public messaging about the harm of gambling. This is now up to the industry and philanthropic organization GambleAware. This could lead to a much harsher caveat in contrast to the heavily criticized slogans concocted by the industry, such as “stop when the fun is over” and “take time to think.”

We may require customers to place deposit limits on their online accounts or to opt out of such limits.

What do they do about advertising?

Yes and no, but mostly no. There are no new limits on the amount or content of gambling advertising, but the industry is instead encouraged to tighten controls designed to divert advertising away from vulnerable people and children.

However, direct marketing such as emails or texts offering “free” spins or bonuses may be severely restricted. Whitepaper criticizes misleading terms such as ‘free bet’ and cracks down on ‘re-bet’ requirements requiring punters who receive a ‘bonus’ free bet to make 50 more bets within a strict time limit before they cash.

Such marketing is limited and may be “opt-in” only. According to the DCMS, 35% of those with gambling problems receive daily incentives to gamble, compared to just 4% of those who don’t.

What about other measures?

The Gambling Commission plans to acquire more resources to crack down on malicious behavior by legitimate companies and track down operators of parallel markets. A new gambling ombudsman is also emerging to help settle controversies alleging speculators have lost money due to corporate social responsibility failures.

Land-based casinos are allowed more machines, offer sports betting, and can give credit to ‘high roller’ customers.

Another unreported measure is to force operators to share data so gambling addicts banned from one company cannot easily go to another to place bets. They may also impose new restrictions on the design of gambling games to slow them down and eliminate them. Features Known to Promote Addictive Behavior.

when will it be And does it hurt gambling companies?

A year-long consultation on most of the proposals has enraged some campaigners, but the government says most measures will be implemented by the summer of 2024.

The white paper estimates that it could cost betting firms £800 million a year. But shares of the sector’s major companies rose on Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the measures had not been tough.

To order Rob Davies’ (Guardian Faber, £14.99) Jackpot for £8.79, visit www.robdavies.com. Guardian Bookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply.