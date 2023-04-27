US reports no new mpox cases for first time since outbreak began

For the first time since the first cases were reported in the United States last year, the United States has not reported new cases of mpox for more than a week, according to the WHO. numbers It was announced Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Milestones occur after what was formerly called mpox. monkeypoxhad begun to slow last year from a summer peak when there were nearly 500 daily infections across the country.

It is unclear how many weeks it will have to be free of new cases before the outbreak is officially declared over in the United States.Biden administration moved To end a public health emergency declared late last year with an average of 16 mpox per day.

A CDC spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mpox caused painful lesions lasting several weeks in most people infected with the virus. More than 30,000 of his cases and 42 of her deaths from mpox have been reported. Recorded Since the outbreak began in May 2022, the CDC has

Mpox cases occur primarily among men who have sex with men.Severe cases disproportionately affect communities of color: 87% of his deaths were black men, CDC reports until Marchmany people who are immunocompromised with advanced HIV.

Why the mpox case was delayed

Scientists believe that so-called “network immunity” may have helped end the mpox epidemic by killing or gaining immunity from infection across the sexual networks that initially spread the virus. says there is.

Dr. Christoph van Dijk of the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Belgium theorized that “infection-induced immunity in individuals at the center of sexual networks created ‘network immunity’ and stopped the epidemic.” early this monthin a release discussing research presented at the European Congress on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

Authorities have previously cited other factors as contributing to the slowdown, including: behavior change or rollout of Gineos vaccinationwhich Estimate control the infection.

But officials also acknowledged that these fall short of the full explanation. Behavioral changes have been uneven, with cases plummeting even in vaccine-free countries.

CDC analysis A study presented at the agency’s Epidemic Information Service conference this week found that after cases peaked in several middle- and high-income countries that had deployed vaccines, mpox infections were “small” compared to those that had not. It was found to be very low.

Although the difference was statistically significant, he cautioned that more data are needed to confirm “causality regarding the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns” on the outbreak.

CDC’s Andrea Stewart told the conference, “Another explanation could be that vaccinated countries have launched a stronger campaign to change behavior and raise awareness, and have launched a more positive response overall. I can’t.

Stewart said other members of the CDC are working on “sophisticated modeling” that could control whether the pace at which cases spread early in the outbreak affected the subsequent slowdown in transmission. Stated.

“Countries that experienced more aggressive outbreaks earlier may have been more likely to implement vaccine campaigns earlier. Outbreaks may have declined rapidly because of demographics,” Stewart said. said Mr.

Resurrection crisis?

U.S. health officials warned The country may still be revived in the coming months. new outbreak Travel and large gatherings increase during the warmer months.

“If mpox reintroduction does occur and no additional vaccinations or sexual behavior adaptations occur, the risk of mpox recurrence exceeds 35% in most US jurisdictions,” said CDC modellers. concluded in April.

A series of new projects reported abroadAlso, at least one US site located in central Virginia continues to “consistently detect” mpox in wastewater samples. Collected by CDC from the sewers until mid-April, despite no new cases being reported for several months.

Virginia’s own wastewater monitoring has not detected mpox elsewhere in the state across 36 monitoring sites installed in March, Cheryl Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the state’s health department, said in an email. Stated.

Consistent detections in central Virginia may be the result of previously diagnosed mpox infections that have not yet been resolved, or new infections that have not been reported to state officials.

“The most recently reported case of mpox in the central Virginia area occurred in November 2022,” Rodriguez said.

