Targeted drug demonstrates safety and potential to stop cancer growth in early trials



Source/Disclosure

Issuer: sauce: helio interview

Disclosure: Marschner reports that he serves as Chief Medical Officer for APIM Therapeutics. Otterlei reports employment with Therapim Pty Ltd. and her parent company, APIM Therapeutics, as well as being the founder and equity owner of APIM Therapeutics.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio

A targeted cancer drug developed by researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the spin-off company APIM Therapeutics has shown positive results in a phase 1 trial, according to a paper published in . Oncogene.

“What we learned from Phase 1 is that there is no dose dependence in terms of toxicity or efficacy, which is consistent with its mechanism of action,” said the researchers. Dr. Marit Otterley A professor of molecular medicine at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology told Helio. “It selectively affects modified stressed cells and does not target unmodified or native cells at higher doses. It does not improve overall effectiveness.”















Otterley and her colleagues, Jens-Peter Marschner, MD, The Chief Medical Officer of APIM Therapeutics spoke with Healio about the development process for the new drug known as ATX-101, the challenges faced at the funding level, and the potential impact of this new treatment.

Hello: What inspired you to develop this drug?

Marit Otterley

Otterley: I was doing research on DNA repair and was particularly interested in replication as it relates to DNA repair. During this study, we examined multiple proteins and identified a novel proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) interaction motif. PCNA is a protein essential for DNA replication and repair. A closer look at this motif revealed that proteins containing the motif are involved in multiple different stress responses. We thought that if we could stop the stress response of cells, it would affect cancer cells more than normal cells. And we started developing this drug containing this new motif so that we could block this stress regulation. It took about four or five years to develop a drug that works like this.

Hello: how did you do it A phase 1 trial for this drug?

marcher: A Phase 1 study conducted in Australia investigated four different doses of ATX-101 at the primary safety endpoint. I wanted to see if there were dose-limiting toxicities or maximum tolerated doses. No maximum tolerated dose has been specified. There were no dose-limiting toxicities and no Grade 3 or Grade 4 toxicities. Adverse event.

Helio: Apparently this cures Doesn’t the drug cause hair loss in the patient?

marcher: correct. The typical side effects seen with toxic treatments like chemotherapy have not been observed with this drug. This was independent of dose, 20 mg/m3 or not.2 up to 40 or 60 mg/m2This is because the drug works by targeting PCNA in stressed cells very specifically. No problem. That’s exactly what we demonstrated here.

Hello: what kind of challenge bottom Have you encountered any in the development of this drug?

otterlei: The Norwegian pharmaceutical industry is less developed than the rest of Europe. In addition, there is limited willingness to invest in high-risk drug development projects. Fundraising is therefore difficult and time consuming. This also delayed the development program. On the contrary, scientifically and clinically everything is going according to plan, which makes us optimistic about future investments.

marcher: In addition, we should mention the current economic situation in the face of inflation. Unfortunately, with this war going on in Europe right now, rather than improving the economic situation, it’s going into recession. As a result, investment appetite is low at this time.

Hello: What’s next for your work on this topic?

otterlei: As monotherapy safety data are available, we are focusing on combination therapy. Preclinical studies have confirmed that the effects of each compound are enhanced when combined.Our proof-of-concept studies include the ATX-101 and platinum-based therapy For patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. This has been implemented in Australia and the safety part is complete. Same safety profile as the Phase 1 trial. Another ongoing study is at Columbia University. The investigator-led study started with her ATX-101 as a monotherapy, in which the researchers treated several patients and also conducted some preclinical experiments. They say this patient population should move to the combination.

Healio: Is there anything else you would like to say on this topic?

MarchsChannel: PCNA has a role in all cells and therefore in all tumors. Therefore, there are no restrictions regarding tumor type. The same is true for concomitant use with anticancer drugs. It has an enhancing effect. Therefore, a broader clinical development program can be built. For example, treatment with ATX-101 has been shown to revert platinum-resistant cells to platinum-sensitivity, so we would like to start studying glioblastoma or platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. There are many ways. Although it is still limited by funding,

References:

For more information:

Jens Peter marcher, MD, APIM Therapeutics, c/o Sparebank 1 Regnskapshuset SMN, Rådhusveien 12, 7100 Rissa, Norway; email: [email protected]

Marit otterlei,PhD, It can be reached at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Postboks 8900, NO-7491 Trondheim, Torgarden, Norway. Email: [email protected].