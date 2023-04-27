Knee arthritis treatment





“People think of arthritis as a wear and tear problem, but it is really an inflammation problem, and inflammation causes cartilage deterioration. We think there are a lot of anti-inflammatory cells that keep it down.” For years, adipose tissue has been used in orthopedic reconstructive surgery, ACL repair, and to promote healing of rotator cuff tears, Richter said. The office process will take about 45 minutes, he said. He uses a needle to pull fatty tissue from his abdomen and refine it into a liquid before injecting it into his knee. “It’s like a minor liposuction,” he said. “It goes through a process of washing and filtering.” The study found the procedure to be well tolerated, Richter said. “Other than bruising at the harvest site, there were no complications from the adipose group,” he said. Validating effective new treatments for osteoarthritis of the knee, the most common form of arthritis, could be significant. As many as 27 million adults in the United States have clinical osteoarthritis in at least one of her joints, costing her an estimated $188 billion. Knee replacement surgery is an effective treatment for osteoarthritis, but it is expensive and can have some complications. Additionally, joint implants have a lifespan and many patients do not undergo surgery until they are older. All these factors lead to a significant “treatment gap,” Richter said, with people living with knee pain for years. “This is probably the best way for patients who fall into the treatment gap,” he said. “Patients who are young, have arthritis and are not ready for knee replacement surgery, or who may have multiple medical problems and are not good candidates for surgery.” Richter and Schenck are preparing to publish the results of a study that began with a $25,000 grant from the UNM Clinical & Translational Science Center. Their work has been presented at multiple venues nationally and internationally, and several awards have been given for the best papers and poster presentations, Richter said. In the next phase of the study, the researchers, working with UNM scientist and professor of neuroscience, Dr. Erin Milligan, analyzed patient fat samples to identify cytokines and chemokines proteins involved). Meanwhile, UNM will participate in multiple other sites across the United States in an FDA-approved, double-blind, randomized trial based on Richter’s study design. He said that in the trial, all would undergo liposuction, but only some patients would actually undergo liposuction. “The past five years have been a fun and rewarding journey,” said Richter.

