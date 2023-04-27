Adding exercise to treatment may reduce substance use





Exercise may be one of the keys to fighting addiction, according to new research. Analysis reveals research investigating that question. Related video above: This Is How Exercise Can Help Your Mental Health. We also found improved markers of mental health and a reduction in depressive symptoms, the study says, which is what we saw in our study,” said PhD student and researcher at the University of Montreal, Canada. One lead study author, Florence Pichet, said: found to be at high risk of bias. That means more research is needed to confirm their findings, says Dr Aaron Kandla, a research fellow in the Medical Research Council Unit for Lifelong Health and Aging at University College London. Kandla said in an email that the studies also failed to compare directly enough to provide a comprehensive and general understanding of this relationship. No, but the results remain important and useful, he added. It is deteriorating in many high-income countries, including the United States. Finding more accessible solutions for this disorder is particularly important. Physical activity is a useful and accessible part of treatment regimens for substance use disorders. It’s possible, says Dr. Mark Smith, a professor of psychology at Davidson College in North Carolina. Smith was not involved in this study. I think there’s a fair amount of data out there. Exercise benefits most people. From engaging in physical activity, Kandra said, one of the benefits the study has found is cardiovascular endurance and It’s an improvement in physical health, such as muscle strength, Smith said. The findings are significant, he said. Physical activity has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, which are major risk factors for substance use, Kandla said. According to Smith, exercise brings about dramatic changes throughout the brain.Exercise engages neural pathways that are also affected by substance use. There’s a lot of evidence that it helps normalize the changes that occur in pathways, Smith added, and you need exercise to feel its effects, Smith said. The guidelines recommend that adults do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity. Question: Does more exercise mean more benefits? It’s a good idea for people with all sorts of health concerns to get started, even if they don’t have a solid answer to the question, says Kandla. health benefits are seen in people transitioning from low to moderate fitness.” Your exercise should be fun, too, said Smith. Love what you do. is a great way to reduce substance use. “Give individuals alternative activities that they enjoy, and by default they reduce their substance use. They have something to do with their time. You don’t have to run for hours. , you’re more likely to stick with it longer,” Kandra said in an email. “It’s also a good way to meet new people and explore new areas. ”

Exercise may be one of the keys to fighting addiction, according to new research. The researchers conducted a review of the existing literature on the relationship between physical activity and its relationship to substance use, and their analysis found that regular exercise was associated with reduced use in approximately 75% of studies investigating that question. I discovered that there is Related video above: Here’s how exercise can help your mental health of Review published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE, examined 43 studies with a total of over 3,000 participants. In addition to reducing or discontinuing substance use, the study also found improved markers of physical health and a reduction in depressive symptoms, the study said. “People think they should only have psychotherapy during treatment, which is not what we saw in our study,” said lead researcher and doctoral student at the University of Montreal in Canada. Study author Florence Pichet said, “Performing physical activity in addition to treatment can be very beneficial.” Findings are limited. This review found that most of the studies investigated by the investigators had a high risk of bias. That means more research is needed to confirm their findings, says Dr Aaron Kandla, a research fellow in the Medical Research Council Unit for Lifelong Health and Aging at University College London. . The studies were also not directly comparable enough to build a comprehensive and generalizable understanding of the relationship, Kundla said in an email. But the findings remain important and useful, he added. “Substance use disorders are a major public health problem for which there are no low-cost, evidence-based solutions,” he said, adding that substance use disorders are getting worse in many high-income countries, including the United States. . Finding a more accessible solution to this obstacle is especially important. Because the disorder is often associated with other mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, it disproportionately affects people with low socioeconomic resources and areas of high deprivation. Physical activity can be a useful and accessible part of a treatment regimen for substance use disorders, says Mark Smith, PhD, professor of psychology at Davidson College in North Carolina. was not part. “I believe there is now a sufficient amount of data to show that various forms of physical activity and exercise are generally effective in reducing substance use in individuals seeking treatment. what exercise do you do According to Kandla, most people can benefit from doing physical activity. One of the benefits that studies have found is improved physical fitness, such as cardiovascular endurance and muscle strength, says Smith. He said that while it may not be the primary focus of the study, the findings are important because they show that physical activity plays a role in promoting physical health. Physical activity has also been shown to be associated with increased self-efficacy, self-esteem, and self-confidence, which are known to prevent substance use. Physical activity has been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, which are major risk factors for substance use, Kundla said. How can a little bit of sweat go so far? Exercise makes dramatic changes throughout the brain, Smith said. Exercise engages neural pathways that are also affected by substance use. There’s a lot of evidence that exercise helps normalize the changes that occur in these pathways when using substances, Smith added. how to get started Recent studies have highlighted the benefits of exercise, but did not know the amount or intensity of exercise required to see those benefits. The current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that adults do 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of strength-strengthening activity. take the workout quiz Another question to ask: Does more exercise mean more gains? Even without solid answers to these questions, it’s a good idea for people with health concerns of all kinds to get started, Kundla said. If you’re not already in the habit of exercising, start with light activities such as a short walk around the block. “Small amounts of physical activity are still beneficial, and gradually increasing duration and intensity over time can help build fitness,” said Kandra. , found in people transitioning from low to moderate fitness levels.” Your exercise should also be fun, Smith said. Loving what you do is a great way to reduce substance use. “By default substance use decreases when individuals are given another activity they enjoy. They are doing something else with their time,” Smith said. “You don’t have to run for hours on the treadmill. You can also go outside and play your favorite sport, whether it’s basketball, tennis, or pickleball,” he added. “It may take some trial and error, but finding the right type of physical activity for you will increase your chances of sticking with it longer,” Kandla said in an email. It’s also a great way to meet other people and explore new territories.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/exercise-may-reduce-substance-use-study-shows/43712759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos