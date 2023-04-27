



According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 5,000 cases of rabies in animals are reported across the United States each year. More than 90% of these cases occur in wild animals. Ferocious fox that bit 6 people in Brighton last week Dr. Emil Lesho, an infectious disease specialist at Rochester Regional Health, said prompt treatment is essential for anyone bitten by a suspected rabies animal. “The most important thing to do after being bitten is to wash the wound with soap and water,” Lescho said. “You’re doing a lot to get rid of it that way.” Lesho said that although unlikely, the rabies virus was present in the wound and washing the bite could reduce the chance of infection. He said the incubation period for the rabies virus could be anywhere from a week to a year, and that the chances of contracting the virus depended on “how much space there was and how much saliva was carried when bitten.” It also depends on whether the number of infected people is high, and if a smaller amount is infected.” Increase your distance from the central nervous system. ” Although human deaths from rabies are rare in this country, rabies usually occurs in people who do not seek prompt treatment after exposure, according to the CDC. Lesho says getting treatment within his first week of exposure reduces the risk of the virus multiplying and becoming fatal. “By the time a patient develops rabies symptoms, the virus is already firmly established in the nervous system,” said Leschot. He said symptoms could include seizures and fever. “The train had left the station by that time. I hope supportive care will take over.” Lesho says it’s also important to have up-to-date information on tetanus vaccination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxxinews.org/local-news/2023-04-27/animal-bites-can-cause-rabies-or-tetanus-heres-what-to-do

