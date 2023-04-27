Mediterranean Diet May Lower Risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

widely respected mediterranean diet It has been a favorite among nutritionists and professionals for decades. Often called the MedDiet for short, this healthy eating method focuses on healthy fats such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seafood, and olive oil.

It has been associated with many benefits, including improving heart health and preventing cognitive decline. TODAY previously reported.

There is now even stronger evidence that following a Mediterranean diet is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Journal PLOS Medicine Thursday, April 27th.

Previous studies have shown that people who adhere to a Mediterranean diet have a slightly lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but these have relied on subjective reports. Nita Forouhi, PhD, co-author of the study and leader of the University’s Nutritional Epidemiology Program, said: Tell TODAY.com, Cambridge.

This means, for example, that study participants self-report their eating habits on a questionnaire. “Self-reports tend to report errors, and these errors can lead to biased estimates of the association between diet and future disease risk,” he said.

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge have overcome this limitation by developing a new method that uses a blood test to objectively measure how well a person is following a Mediterranean diet.

Blood tests looked at the molecular level, such as carotenoids and fatty acids, or “biomarkers” of the Mediterranean diet. According to Forouhi, a total of 23 nutritional biomarkers were combined into an overall score, which in turn measured adherence to the Mediterranean diet.

The biomarker scores were applied to a study of more than 22,000 people in eight European countries, Forouhi said. Using this method, the researchers found that people whose biomarker scores showed adherence to a Mediterranean diet were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes, she added.

“The 20% of participants with the highest biomarker scores had a 62% lower risk of developing new type 2 diabetes compared to the 20% of participants with the lowest biomarker scores,” Forouhi said. said.

Based on these findings, the researchers argue that even modest improvements in people’s adherence to the Mediterranean diet could significantly reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes.

“Our study reinforces the advocacy of recommending a Mediterranean diet for the prevention of type 2 diabetes,” Forouhi said, adding that the study had limitations.

“This study does not allow us to draw a strong conclusion that the Mediterranean diet is a factor in reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes,” Forouhi said.

However, this study highlights the importance of diet as part of a prevention strategy and uses blood-based biomarkers to identify associations that may be underestimated when using self-reports alone. We support gender identification.

“Type 2 diabetes can result from a combination of varying degrees of insulin resistance and insulin secretory deficiency,” said Priya Jaisinghani, Ph.D., an endocrinologist and obesity medicine expert at NYU Langone Health, told TODAY. There are many environmental factors (such as inactivity, weight and medications) and genetic factors that can contribute to type 2 diabetes, Jaisinghani adds.

“Nutrition is the cornerstone of type 2 diabetes treatment, in addition to medications and lifestyle changes,” says Jaisinghani. If uncontrolled, type 2 diabetes can increase the risk of other problems such as stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and visual impairment, Jaisinghani adds.

“It’s important to work with your doctor or nutritionist to develop a personalized plan when treating type 2 diabetes,” says Jaisinghani, noting that the Mediterranean diet needs to be adjusted for other health conditions, such as high blood pressure. Might happen.

The Mediterranean diet’s emphasis on eating whole foods you already love, rather than dieting, makes them accessible and sustainable. TODAY previously reportedAlthough there are no hard and fast rules, the Med Diet minimizes meat, dairy, and processed foods.

“It’s chock-full of fiber-rich plant foods and doesn’t contain a lot of processed foods that help reduce insulin resistance.” Francis Largeman-Roth, a registered dietitian, tells TODAY.com. “This is beneficial for blood sugar control and lowering A1C levels, which measure average blood sugar levels over the past three months,” says Largeman-Roth.

Low levels of HDL, the good cholesterol, put you at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, says Largeman-Roth. MedDiet helps raise good cholesterol levels, she adds.

In addition to plant-based whole foods, other staples of this diet include omega-3-rich fatty fish (salmon, tuna, sardines, black cod) and walnuts. It provides anti-inflammatory effects, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of heart disease,” says Largeman-Roth.

In addition to following a Mediterranean diet, Largeman-Roth recommends eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to get enough fiber (25-35 mg per day) to keep you active and fit your body each day. It is recommended to move