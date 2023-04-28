What You Need to Know About Screening for Sleep Disorders in Primary Care







Hardin KA et al Sleep Disorders in Primary Care: This Lecture is Snoozer. Presented: ACP Internal Medicine Conference. April 27-29, 2023. San Diego.

Hardin does not report related financial disclosures.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: According to the presenters here, sleep disorders are more prevalent than commonly thought.

There are several questionnaires clinicians can use to screen, which are important in detecting sleep disorders. SAN DIEGO — Asking patients a few sleep questions may help clinicians uncover the majority of sleep disorders, according to presenters at the 2023 ACP Internal Medicine Meeting. Lack of sleep is linked to cognitive function, behavior, mental health, chronic pain, diabetes, Heart diseasehormonal imbalances, inflammatory conditions, and ultimately increased mortality,

A 2023 ACP Internal Medicine Conference presenter says that just asking patients a few sleep questions can uncover the vast majority of sleep disorders. image: adobe stock

“Sleep has been underestimated in the health field for years, but is now considered the sixth vital sign.” Kimberly Hardin, MD, MS, FAASM, FACCP, A clinical professor of medicine in the Department of Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the University of California, Davis said during a presentation: “The average minimum most adults need is seven hours for her, but we can see that in the United States they certainly don’t get that much sleep.” Between 10% and 30% of adults chronic insomnia, says Hardin, women have a higher risk of insomnia throughout their lives, almost twice as much as men. more common. Narcolepsy is even “more common than you might think,” with rates ranging from her 20 to her 67 per 100,000 people. Given the prevalence of sleep disorders that exist in primary care, Hardin provided tips for screening. “If you answer these questions, 90% of patients have sleep problems, and you’ll be a little better at categorizing them,” she said. What is the patient’s sleep schedule?

What are their specific complaints? (Fall asleep? Stay asleep?)

Any issues with next day functionality?

Do you suffer from problems such as excessive daytime sleepiness, fatigue, memory problems, irritability, behavioral problems, low motivation and energy, errors and accidents? “They were like, ‘I’m so tired. I can’t sleep,” she said. “I don’t know how this scenario will repeat itself over and over again.” Additional sleep questionnaires included Epworth Sleepiness Score (measures likelihood of falling asleep during common activities), Insomnia Severity Index (measures how troublesome insomnia is), STOP BANG, URGE , and a fatigue severity scale. “These[questions]will get you past most of the sleep problems,” she said. because there is.” The Fatigue Severity Scale contains nine questions that patients can rate on a scale of 1 to 7 based on how much they agree with statements about the causes of fatigue, impact on daily life, etc. The STOP BANG score measures the severity of sleep apnea, Hardin said. It’s very thorough, but biased toward middle-aged men. Because when it was created, the prevalence of sleep apnea was thought to be higher in middle-aged men. “For young, lean women, we may underestimate the severity of sleep apnea,” she said. “I will warn you about it.” Finally, there is the URGE, which measures restless leg syndrome. URGE stands for Urge to move, inducing rest, getting better with activity, and evening and night associated with symptom onset and worsening. “These all have to exist,” said Hardin. “And they don’t suffer from overlapping conditions that could explain it, such as neuropathy, which often accompanies symptoms similar to restless legs.”

