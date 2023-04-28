Penicillin shortage limits access to go-to drug for syphilis

Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday report A shortage of injectable forms of penicillin, an antibiotic used to treat other bacterial infections such as syphilis and streptococcal pharyngitis.

medicine is A growing list of drugs US faces shortages Liquid amoxicillin, another antibiotic used to treat streptococci, has been in short supply since October, according to the FDA.

The affected form of penicillin called penicillin G benzathine is the preferred drug for syphilis because it can be used in adults, children and pregnant women. They are often administered in outpatient clinics and emergency settings. According to the FDA, there are insufficient dosages for both children and adults.

“The great thing about penicillin G benzathine is that it can be given to the pregnant mother. If you have syphilis, you can treat the baby.”North and South Dakota. Pharmacists in his network have been dealing with limited supplies of penicillin since winter.

U.S. Syphilis Cases 70-year high in 2021, is the last year for which data are available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sexually transmitted infections can cause organ damage and death if left untreated.

The FDA believes the penicillin shortage is due to increased demand. Pfizer, the only supplier of this form of penicillin in the United States, pointed to shortages of amoxicillin as the main problem.

amoxicillin deficiency Respiratory virus surge Autumn and winter infections where antibiotics were prescribed for secondary bacterial infections due to Covid, influenza, or RSV.

Amoxicillin is Increase in severe streptococcal cases It dates back to autumn. In November, the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended Penicillin G benzathine as an alternative to amoxicillin for patients with streptococcal throat.

A case of pharyngitis stay upliftedThe CDC last week saw a five-year high in emergency department visits for recurring strep infections in February and March, according to unpublished data from its national surveillance program.

Pfizer said it is supplying the market with more injectable penicillin than ever before, but it is still not keeping up with demand. on that website Supply issues are expected to be resolved between October and December.

The American Health System Pharmacists Association reports that another form of penicillin, penicillin G procaine, is also in short supply. But Michael Ganio, the association’s senior director of pharmacy operations and quality, said, “Benzathine is probably a bit more of a daunting shortage because it’s the drug of choice.”

Overall, the pandemic appears to be exacerbating the problem of drug supply, Cowwells said.

shortage of new medicines nearly 30% increase From 2021 to 2022, according to March report From the Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. The reasons, he said, included a surge in demand for certain medicines, an over-reliance on foreign suppliers, and manufacturers moving abroad.

USA is 7 months lack of adderallADHD medication. 4 anticancer drugsAccording to the FDA, there are similar shortages, including two common forms of chemotherapy.

According to a Senate committee report, injectable drugs could be more than twice as likely to be in short supply compared to other forms, such as oral and topical drugs.

Cauwels said his health system doesn’t expect additional penicillin supplies until the fall, but it’s likely enough by then. However, it has received a stable quota based on usage over the past several years.

He added that while there are alternatives to Pfizer’s penicillin drug for treating syphilis, other antibiotics have more side effects.

This injectable penicillin has become a go-to, he said.