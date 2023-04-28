Health
An effective solution for recurrent C. difficile infections
In a recent study published in Cochrane database of systematic reviews, Researchers provide an overview of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) in treating relapse Clostridioides difficile Infection (rCDI).
study: Fecal Microbiota Transplant for Treatment of Recurrent Clostridioides difficile (Clostridium difficile)Image Credit: Prrrettty / Shutterstock.com
Treatment of CDI
it’s difficult, is a bacterial organism that can repeatedly cause potentially fatal diarrhea when an individual is infected with a microbial symbiosis. Conventional approaches to treat CDI include antibiotics, which can further exacerbate changes in the gut microbiome.
FMT can also be used to manage CDI by restoring balance in the gut microbiota. Nonetheless, further studies, including randomized controlled trials (RCTs), are needed to assess the risk-benefit ratio of FMT on rCDI management.
About research
In the current systematic review, researchers review existing data on FMT as a management option for rCDI compared to conventional therapeutic approaches including antibiotics.
The team used standard and extensive Cochrane methods to search for relevant data through March 31, 2022. Only RCTs that included pediatric and/or adult rCDI patients provided interventions that met the FMT criteria. The gastrointestinal (GI) tract of rCDI patients was included.
Other treatment groups included those who received placebo therapy, no therapeutic intervention, autologous FMT, or antibiotics to treat CDI.
The primary study outcomes were cDI recovery and the proportion of individuals with serious adverse events. Secondary study outcomes included treatment failure, all-cause mortality, withdrawal from the study, recurrence rate of CDI infection after FMT, adverse events, quality of life, and colectomy rate.
The quality of the evidence was assessed using the Evaluation of Recommendations, Evaluation, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach. We assessed the risk of bias of the included studies using the Risk of Bias 2 (RoB 2) tool. In addition, the risk ratio (RR) and number needed to treat additional beneficial outcome (NNTB) were calculated.
result
A total of 6 RCTs involving 320 adults were considered in the final review. These trials were conducted in several countries including Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, USA and Canada.
Four RCTs were conducted in one center, whereas two RCTs were conducted in multiple centres. Only one RCT included immunocompromised patients evenly distributed between intervention (FMT) and control (non-FMT) groups.
One RCT administered FMT through the upper gastrointestinal tract using a nasoduodenal tube. In comparison, 2 RCTs involved enema administration of FMT and 2 other RCTs involved colonoscopy administration of FMT. In one RCT involving colonoscopy or nasojejunal delivery of donor feces, dosing choice was based on individual colonoscopy tolerance.
Five recordings included one or more comparison groups receiving vancomycin. There was no high risk of bias for any of the study results.
safety and effectiveness of FMT in the treatment of rCDI was evaluated in all included RCTs. Pooled data from all studies indicated that FMT likely enhanced her rCDI resolution in immunocompetent individuals compared with controls.
The RR and NNTB values were 1.9 and 3.0, respectively. The included studies were considered to be of moderate quality.
Importantly, FMT led to a modest reduction in serious adverse events. However, these observations were associated with wide confidence interval (CI) estimates, including RR and NNTB values of 0.7 and 12, respectively, thus indicating moderate certainty of this evidence.
All-cause mortality, assessed from only a small number of events, decreased after FMT, with RR and NNTB values of 0.6 and 20, respectively. The certainty of the evidence for this finding was low.
Colectomy rates were not described in any of the RCTs. Similar results were obtained when RCTs involving immunosuppressed individuals were excluded.
Conclusion
Based on these findings, FMT is more likely than alternative therapies, including antibiotics, to resolve rCDI in immunocompetent adults with rCDI. Only a few adverse events and deaths from any cause were reported. Therefore, no conclusive evidence regarding the safety of FMT was obtained.
Further studies, including analysis of data recorded in large and national registries, are needed to assess the acute and chronic risks associated with FMT administration in patients with rCDI. Future studies should assess the therapeutic efficacy of FMT in immunosuppressed individuals to devise health policies and strategies accordingly, prioritizing those individuals most likely to benefit from treatment.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230427/Fecal-microbiota-transplant-Effective-solution-for-recurrent-C-difficile-infections.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An effective solution for recurrent C. difficile infections
- Economist forecasts Pakistan elections in October, Imran victory
- Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden in New Hampshire: Revenge in 2024?
- PM Modi – The New Indian Express
- Meghan Markle hires Hollywood agency for film and TV production: report
- #3 Women’s Tennis Drops Heartbreaker to #6 NM State
- OU men win second straight Big 12 championship
- New Google Photos movie editor for Chromebooks released [U]
- Tucker Carlson breaks his silence after the shooting
- Sudan: Calls for ceasefire as evacuations continue – BBC News
- Researchers identify DNA methylation markers associated with increased risk of schizophrenia in newborns
- Iran: An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred in southeastern Fars Province around 13:50 on April 27.