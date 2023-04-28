Michigan blastomycosis patient recovering after treatment at Green Bay Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Eric Phillips spent several weeks at St. Mary’s Hospital after falling ill from an outbreak of fungal infection associated with the Escanaba Paper Mill. Now he looks forward to returning to his job at his Billerud factory.

The factory was temporarily closed while authorities investigated the blastomycosis outbreak. This is a disease associated with a fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposes organic matter such as rotting wood and leaves.

In mid-April, health officials in Upper Michigan said there were 104 confirmed or probable cases among employees, contractors, or visitors to the factory.

“I can’t work, so why not raise chickens,” joked Eric Phillips. lucky time he has.

Phillips said he was overwhelmed by a sudden, excruciating pain while working at the Bireld paper mill in February.

“I was driving from factory to factory and thought I was having a heart attack,” he recalled.

An examination at the local hospital revealed that it was not his heart. He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Green He Bay and was diagnosed with blastomycosis, a fungal disease.

“I still have lumps. I still have lumps in my lungs. Right lung, lower lobe, middle lobe,” he explained.

Phillips said he spent most of his 23 days in hospital in isolation.

“It was challenging. Let’s just say that. There wasn’t much I could do with hooking up to IVs, meds, oxygen and everything else, so I couldn’t go to the hall and walk around,” he recalled. bottom.

Now he’s back in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where Escanaba is located. He and his wife are in the house they moved into a few weeks before the whole ordeal began.

“There’s some unpacking to do, but I know it’s going to be difficult because I can’t carry my stuff upstairs. I can’t do it right now. I’m out of breath and dragging boxes,” he said. I was.

Paper mills are huge and not all contracted people work in the same area. In fact, Phillips said he was the only person in his department who got sick.

“It just so happened that this funny thing happened – all these people got sick and nobody… it just happened. There’s nothing you can do. And it wasn’t a paper mill. They didn’t do it and it wasn’t malicious at all.

He said the factory was still paying its employees while it was closed for general cleaning.

Due to lingering shortness of breath and other symptoms, he is not yet medically cleared to return to work.

“I’ll be back to work when I feel better, so I won’t let you down,” he declared.

Until then, I’m a 20-year veteran, spending time with three dogs and new hobbies. In addition to learning how to raise chickens, Phillips also restores his vintage tractor.

“This was considered a war tractor, so it has this channel. ‘, he explained.

After UP’s factory was forced to close due to a fungal infection, he talks about how infected workers are feeling afterwards.

