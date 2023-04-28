Woman says this crucial step helped catch her breast cancer early after mammogram cleared – NBC Chicago





The FDA now requires facilities to notify women if they have dense breast tissue, and health experts say women with that designation should not need additional breast cancer screening in addition to a mammogram. He said he needed to discuss this with his doctor. “When a woman’s breasts are very dense, we know two things about it. One, it makes cancer harder to detect, but it makes the breasts more likely to get cancer in the first place,” she said. said Dr. VK Gadi, a medical oncologist and associate director of the University of Illinois Cancer Center. “When you look at a dense breast x-ray, it honestly looks like a blizzard. And you’re trying to find another white thing in the blizzard.” Current guidelines from the American Cancer Society recommend that women at average risk of breast cancer have annual mammograms beginning at age 40, but there are no specific guidelines for women with dense breast tissue. “I hope that having an ultrasound will automatically become a guideline for any woman with dense breasts. A mammogram didn’t find my cancer,” said Trina, 51, of Mokena. Brucato said. Brucato recently went for his annual mammogram. She was recalled for a diagnostic mammogram after it was determined to be abnormal. A radiologist ultimately determined she had a benign cyst. But Burkat’s gynecologist also ordered a bilateral ultrasound because of Trina’s dense breast tissue. “When I came back, they said, ‘We found another lesion.’ And I thought, ‘Well, they just did all the other stuff.’ That’s not right,” said Brucato. That second spot was determined to be stage 1 breast cancer. Trina underwent a lumpectomy and will soon begin radiation therapy. “He saved my life. I will ask you to listen to me.” Gadi says screening guidelines should be considered minimal. “Guidelines maybe the floor, right? And very often we can do better than the floor. There may be tools, so have that conversation,” Gadi said. He recommends a work-up, saying each woman should work with her doctor to develop an individual screening plan based on her cancer risk. Women receive letters from mammogram providers informing them if they have dense breast tissue, so that could be a starting point for that conversation. “Patients receiving these letters should still be advocates for themselves, but if you have a good working relationship with your clinician, it is most important that you develop your own plan. .

