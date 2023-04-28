Health
Mental Health: Families Experiencing Associative Stigma
People with serious mental health problems often face stigma from society, but a new study found that close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
One in three families coping with poorly understood mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and thought disorders reported feeling isolated and blamed for this intimate relationship. I’m here.
A study published last month in Peer-reviewed international environmental research and public health journalwanted to focus on what researchers see as an overlooked demographic.
“We wanted to reach out to a group of people who we thought were particularly marginalized, and one of the things we quickly realized was that this was a group of people who hadn’t been studied enough. And that speaks to how isolated they are,” Joel Goldberg, a professor of health in the Department of Psychology at the University of York, said in a press release. I discovered that I was not getting the social support I needed, even from my family.”
This phenomenon, called “associative stigma,” is essentially a splash zone effect caused by targeted discrimination. When a group or individual is directly stigmatized by society or other individuals, the effects are felt by those around them.
Researchers were contacted through a number of advocacy and health groups, including the Institute for Mental Health Advancement, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Reconnect Community Health Services, and the York Schizophrenia Society, to find relatives living with severe mental illness. I investigated the families who are Mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, other psychotic disorders, bipolar and major depression.
A total of 124 family members were surveyed, of which 81 were cohabiting and 43 were not. Family members were asked to complete a questionnaire that included questions such as whether they ever felt the need to hide their relative’s mental illness from others and whether they felt they had someone to turn to if needed. I got
Families reported feelings of loneliness, isolation, responsibility and failure. Many felt unsupported, and a third crossed the threshold of experiencing stigma from association.
A 62-year-old mother of an adult son told York researchers that she and her son were “shunned” by other family members after receiving a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
“When we told our family they shut us out. I was so hurt and so angry,” she was quoted as saying in the study.
Another participant reported that her sister cut them off after discovering that the participant’s close relative was mentally ill.
Schizophrenia is experienced by approximately 1% of the population and is usually characterized by auditory hallucinations, delusions, and thought confusion that severely affect an individual’s normal decision-making.
It’s also a condition that has been badly misrepresented in the media, leading to further stigma for it, researchers said.
“When the public listens to people with schizophrenia, they rarely hear about people who are off medication or about violent behavior,” Goldberg said. “These ideas underlie stigma, and families are associated with stigma.”
Researchers found that family members who lived in the same home as relatives with severe mental illness were more likely to report feeling stigmatized.
This may be due to taking on additional caregiving tasks that bring additional stress and risk of burnout, researchers say.
A sense that society blamed them for the mental illness of relatives was reported by many families.
The 58-year-old mother of a 24-year-old son with severe mental illness said, “It was very difficult to raise a child because of the stigma. It happened frequently, from immediate family members to strangers, teachers to medical professionals.It was excruciatingly difficult, chronic feelings of self-guilt, feeling like a failure, helplessness, hopelessness, confusion, confusion. caused isolation.
A recurring thread was a persistent feeling among those surveyed that their lives were unimportant. This concept is described by one of the study’s authors, Canadian Research Commissioner Gordon Frett, as “anti-her-mattering.” Frett’s research often examines how a lack of a sense of “importance” can lead to or exacerbate other mental health struggles.
Studies have shown that families struggling with this problem feel unable to talk about their experiences for fear of overshadowing or hurting their relatives’ hardships, and ultimately end up taking their own lives as a whole. It makes you feel like you’re not really important.
Researchers found participants through connections in community organizations, suggesting that the families they spoke to received some form of support through these organizations, so three of the families experiencing stigma The 1:1 rate may be even higher in the wider population.
They hope that interventions will be developed to help this group that currently does not receive much support.
“Being made to feel insignificant, or being treated as invisible by those around you, can have a very negative effect on your well-being. There is a lot of potential,” said Goldberg. “This mental health week, this is a big concern for families and how we don’t see their lives as insignificant, how we don’t see them as invisible, how their lives I want them to know that is important.”
