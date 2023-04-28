Are probiotics safe for babies?





Probiotics are popular with adults for their health benefits. They are live bacteria that support digestive health and interact primarily with the immune system and the nerves that control the gut. In contrast to the negative connotations often associated with bacteria, Our bodies naturally contain both good and bad bacteria. What are probiotics? Probiotics are a mixture of live good bacteria and/or yeast that live naturally in your body. Your body has a constant supply of both good and bad bacteria. Fighting an infection means that bad bacteria have taken over and thrown you off balance. Bacteria are found in many parts of the body, including: Probiotics help digestion, prevent bad bacteria from causing disease by maintaining balance, support cell function, and break down and absorb medications while producing vitamins. What probiotics can do for me When good bacteria are lost, such as after taking antibiotics, probiotics can be a supplement and help balance the bad bacteria in the body due to illness. It can also help improve symptoms of certain health conditions. diarrhea

constipation

eczema

inflammatory bowel disorder (IBD) or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

asthma attack

food allergy

lactose intolerance

Upper respiratory tract infection

urinary tract infection or yeast infection

periodontal disease, tooth decay

sepsis (especially in infants) Adults can get probiotics from fermented foods like sauerkraut and yogurt and drinks like kombucha. A balanced microbiome and good gut health promote good health. Will probiotics benefit my child or baby? Unfortunately there is no consensus More research is needed on this issue. However, research conducted so far points in a positive direction. Probiotics may help treat or reduce the effects of certain conditions that particularly affect infants. Infants often have conditions that affect the gastrointestinal system, such as: Colic and acid refluxThese conditions can be debilitating and exhausting for both parents and infants. If your baby has colic or acid reflux, adding probiotics to your diet can reduce discomfort for your baby and help both you and your child get more sleep. Should I Give My Baby Probiotics? Good bacteria from probiotics are found naturally in breast milk and formula. We recommend avoiding probiotic supplements until your baby is over 6 months old. Pediatric Gastroenterologist and manager K. Hobnanian Children’s Hospital, Beth Loveridge-Lenza, DO “Probiotics have many health benefits, but their need depends on your baby’s current health and medical history. You can come up with a plan that best suits your baby’s needs.” Probiotics are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not prescribed by doctors. In general, probiotics have few negative side effects for healthy adults and children. If you were born with, have a weakened immune system, or have other health problems, you are at a higher risk of adverse reactions to probiotics, such as developing infections. If you are considering using probiotics for your baby, please discuss and be careful with your healthcare provider before using them. Next steps and resources: Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

