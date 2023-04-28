US Adult Smoking Hits Record Low





New York (AP) — Cigarette smoking in the United States Last year was the lowest everOne in nine adults currently smokes, according to government survey data released Thursday. Meanwhile, e-cigarette use has risen, making him about 1 in 17 adults. of Preliminary findings Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data is based on survey responses from more than 27,000 adults. Smoking has long been thought to be a risk factor for lung cancer, heart disease and stroke leading cause of preventable death. In the mid-1960s, 42% of US adults smoked. Smoking prevalence has been steadily declining over decades due to tobacco taxes, price increases on tobacco products, smoking cessation, and changes in social acceptability of lighting in public spaces. read more: Cancer deaths are down because fewer Americans smoke Last year, the proportion of adult smokers fell to about 11% from about 12.5% ​​in 2020 and 2021. The findings are subject to revision after further analysis, and the CDC expects to release his final 2021 data shortly. E-cigarette use rose from about 4.5% last year to about 6% last year, according to survey data. The increase in e-cigarette use concerns Dr. Jonathan Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. According to the American Heart Association, nicotine addiction has its own health effects, including high blood pressure and risk of arterial narrowing. “While we expect smoking to continue to decline, it is not clear whether the rise of electronic products will reduce the prevalence of nicotine addiction,” Health Almost 40 Years. Teenage smoking rates and e-cigarette use rates have almost reversed. According to other CDC data, only about 2% of high school students smoked traditional cigarettes last year, while about 14% used e-cigarettes.

