Cats, dogs die from rare bird flu infection, virus spills to mammals





Cases are extremely rare, but can be fatal. “We may have been waiting for this moment to come,” says ecologist Nicola Hill of the University of Massachusetts, Boston. There have been documented cases of domestic cats and dogs that have been associated with predation. Hill said keeping pets away from wildlife is the best way to protect them. “This is a real call to action that we’re seeing this closer to home,” she said. I love cats, but I also love birds, so I keep them in separate spaces.” Sarah Silman studied animal diseases, Examined Three infected cats at a veterinary diagnostic center in Nebraska. The cat lived on a rural farm and likely ate disease-infected birds and quickly became lethargic, with breathing problems and puffy eyes. Owners and veterinarians feared he had been exposed to toxins like rat venom until a biopsy showed the presence of bird flu. Silman said the disease also caused neurological damage, and the cats experienced tremors, seizures, and gait disturbances, making it difficult for them to move. “It’s a pretty serious disease for cats that are affected. Every case I’ve encountered has been fatal,” she said. Only a handful of cases have been reported, which is very rare.” even number rare That’s because the disease can be transmitted to humans, according to poultry veterinarian David Swain. Swain said that since 1997, 874 people have been reported to have contracted the disease. Symptoms are typically flu-like, but about 40% of those cases are fatal. “What’s helping me sleep at night is that this virus is being monitored very closely by public health agencies around the world,” he said. “And at this time, the virus has not crossed the threshold for human-to-human transmission. In 20 years of surveillance, that has not happened.” This story is Harvest of public media, a collaboration of Midwest Public Media Newsrooms. It reports on food systems, agriculture and rural issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/news/news-articles/cats-dogs-die-from-rare-bird-flu-infections-as-virus-spills-over-into-mammals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos