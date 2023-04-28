Health
For Sacramento teenagers, Medi-Cal coverage for early psychosis treatment proved to be a lifesaver
Sacramento — Summer Oriyavong first heard bells ringing and clanging in her head when she was in middle school. Her whispered voice and shadowy vision made her feel superior and special.
Until one day Olyavon rushes out of the classroom in terror, teachers and parents realize she needs help that she can’t provide. Her shadow people were telling Olyavon that her classmates would hurt her.
“I wasn’t lonely because hallucinations felt like my friends,” said Summer, now a senior at a private high school in Sacramento County. “It just felt scary.”
A 16-year-old girl from Rio Linda, a suburb of Sacramento, was a lucky beneficiary of what her mother said was life-saving mental health care. early psychosis program It is covered primarily by Medi-Cal, the California version of Medicaid, at the University of California, Davis. The University of California, Davis program provides intensive care that doctors hope will allow people with severe mental illness to lead normal lives, otherwise they could be spent on more expensive emergency interventions. Save taxpayers money.
Oriyavong is 2 million people Schizophrenia is a brain disorder with symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, and trouble thinking.
More than half of Americans suffer from schizophrenia and other mental illnesses didn’t get the care they needed in 2021, according to the advocacy group National Alliance on Mental Illness. is not the case.
Federal law requires states to provide mental health care to Medicaid participants under the age of 21. new york and texas, there is a statewide program. In California, the level of care depends on where you live. Counties are responsible for providing specialized care to people with severe mental illness who are enrolled in Medi-Cal. Also, counties distribute funds in a variety of ways. (Medi-Cal Insurance Company, Serving approximately 15 million people For those with low income or disabilities, it covers treatment for mild to moderate mental health conditions such as anxiety. )
“This care is not available to all Californians,” said Tara Niendam, executive director of UC Davis Early Psychosis Programs and leader of the state’s efforts to set up programs elsewhere. increase. Sacramento County. “
The UC Davis program costs more than Medi-Cal pays, and Sacramento County utilizes state and federal grants to cover the difference. As of last year, 41% of his counties in California were currently implementing or developing early psychosis programs, Niendam said.
During his two years of service at UC Davis EDAPT At the Oriyavong clinic, she received coordinated specialty care. early psychosis, are treated by a team of psychiatrists, therapists, educational professionals, peer and family advocates. She often visited her clinic two to three times a week.
Oriyavong didn’t have to pay for anything, including two stays in a psychiatric hospital and one in a local intensive care unit. Her mother, Sheri Oriyavong, did not have to negotiate the coverage. If Medi-Cal and Sacramento County don’t pay the bills, “it will be too much,” she said.
Schizophrenia most often first appears in men in their late teens or early 20s. In women, it usually occurs in the 20s to early 30s. Studies show that early intervention, including medication and therapy, can make a big difference A person’s ability to manage symptoms.
Expanding such treatments to the estimated 27,000 Californians who are expected to develop psychosis each year remains a huge undertaking, with only one-tenth as many slots available statewide, Niendam said. told lawmakers at a congressional budget hearing in mid-April. The State Mental Health Services Oversight and Responsibility Commission (MHSOAC) is asking Congress for the go-ahead to plan costs and benefits.
Advocates believe taxpayers will save money in the long run by helping patients keep jobs and avoid becoming homeless.
“It will be an upfront investment, but it will be a savings down the road. Aldea Children & Family Servicesis a nonprofit organization that provides specialized mental health services in Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties. “Psychiatric illness was thought to be one in a million people, too severe to be treated. That’s not true.”
A small national pilot project at Kaiser Permanente aims to demonstrate that covering severe mental health problems can also save on medical insurance costs.
MHSOAC Executive Director Toby Ewing said: “So total health care costs actually decrease.”
Now that Oriyavong has learned how to recognize her triggers and symptoms, she is well on her way to finishing high school a semester early. She is considering her job and going to community college.
“I thought people with schizophrenia wouldn’t be able to live a normal life, even though people were scared of them,” Oriyavong said. “But actually, I can live like a normal person.”
This article says “Medi-Cal faceis a California Healthline series that examines the impact of state safety net health programs on enrollees.
Sources
https://californiahealthline.org/news/article/for-sacramento-teen-medi-cal-coverage-of-early-psychosis-treatment-proved-a-lifesaver/
