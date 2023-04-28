Local health officials call for routine immunizations





Shatauka County, New York (WKBW) — It’s World Immunization Week and the World Health Organization is reminding parents to keep their children immunized. “It is often much better to prevent disease than suffer the severe consequences or ultimately fatal consequences of the disease,” said Thomas Russo, MD. “It’s the best way to prevent this,” said Chief Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Buffalo. according to WHO,Over 17,300 measles cases were reported worldwide in January and February 2022, compared with 9,665 cases reported in the first months of 2021. Russo says many children and adults have not received critical vaccinations since the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have learned that if vaccinations are not adhered to, serious diseases that we thought were eradicated in this country could break out. It brought results, results,” Russo said. In Chautauqua County, 7 News reporter Jordyn Johnson spoke with the county’s chief medical officer, Dr. Michael Falk. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer children did not attend routine health checks, which meant they were not getting routine immunizations,” said Faulk. according to 2022 Chautauqua County Health Assessment. Dr. Falk says isolated cases of polio and measles are typical. “We’re seeing some of these here and there, and sometimes these things are being reported all over New York State,” Falk said. A father of five, Falk encourages parents to weigh the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated. “It’s clear in my mind that these benefits far outweigh the risks of the vaccine. As a parent, I want to do my best to protect my child. This is the easiest way I can do it. is”.

