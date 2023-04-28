



design This cohort study included all consecutive patients who underwent total or subtotal gastrectomy for gastric cancer at a cancer center in Beijing, China, between January 1, 2011, and December 31, 2015. included in and followed up to 30 June 2019. A start date has been selected. Since 2011, minimally invasive surgery has been widely used in this hospital.A previous version of this cohort has been described elsewhere17The following patients were eligible for the cohort: (1) ≥18 years of age, (2) histologically confirmed primary gastric adenocarcinoma, (3) disease according to the Joint Committee on the American Cancer TNM Staging System. Physical Tumor Stages I-III, 7th Edition18, (4) gastrectomy with curative intent, and (5) planned gastrectomy performed on weekdays (Monday through Friday). (1) emergency gastrectomy, (2) palliative gastrectomy, (3) gastric stump cancer, or (4) histologic gastric tumor type other than adenocarcinoma, (5) gastrectomy at weekend were excluded (Figure 1). 1). Figure 1 Flowchart of patient enrollment in this study. This study was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. The Institutional Review Board of the People’s Liberation Army General Hospital of China approved this retrospective study (reference number, S2019-040-01). In this study, patient informed consent from individual participants was waived due to the retrospective nature of the study and the anonymity process. Data collection Data on patient baseline characteristics, including gender, age, length of stay, comorbidities, and health insurance, were extracted directly from the electronic medical record (EMR) system held by the Cancer Center’s Medical Big Data Department. The operative and postoperative details were reviewed independently by two investigators (WL and HX) who were blinded to the research hypothesis.Comorbidities were assessed using the well-validated Charlson Comorbidity Index19, insurance coverage was used as an indicator of socioeconomic status. This study follows the Enhanced Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) guidelines.20. exposure The test exposure was the start time of the first incision for gastrectomy and was extracted as a structural feature from the anesthesia chart of the EMR system. Patients underwent curative intent gastrectomy by a team of a total of 16 senior surgeons trained and qualified in both open and minimally invasive gastrectomy. The distribution of surgery initiation times is shown in the Supplementary Figure. S1The starting time range was 08:00 to 21:25. Patients were categorized into her three groups (tertiles) of approximately equal size according to the time of surgery initiation. 30 and 13:29 (N = 955), later group with start time between 13:30 and 21:25 (N = 844).To further minimize selection bias, by four groups of approximately equal time intervals (08:00–11:00, 11:00–14:00, 14:00–17:00, after 17:00) Analysis was also performed (table S1). result The primary outcome was 3-year all-cause mortality. The reason his 3-year cutoff was chosen instead of 5 is because he’s next three. Follow all patients in the cohort for her 3 years in the study period. Data on 3-year all-cause mortality were collected from the patient’s medical records or telephone follow-up (his every 3 months for the first 2 years and her every 6 months for the 3rd year). rice field. Secondary endpoints were the total number of lymph nodes retrieved and the length of postoperative hospital stay. These data were extracted directly from medical records and pathology reports. statistical analysis Patients were followed from the date of gastrectomy until study termination or death, whichever came first. The association between 1-day surgery start time and 3-year all-cause mortality was assessed using multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression, and hazard ratios (HR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) were obtained. rice field. Seven predefined covariates were included in the multivariate model. (2) gender (male or female); (3) health insurance coverage (yes or no); (4) neoadjuvant therapy (yes or no); 5) pathological tumor stage (0-I, II, or III), and (6) surgical approach (open, laparoscopic or robotic), and (7) weekday of surgery (Monday through Wednesday or Thursday through Friday). ). The proportional hazards assumption was tested by Schoenfeld residuals and was met in all analyses. To explore associations within specific subgroups, his 7 covariates previously mentioned using the same classification, as well as Charlson comorbidity (0, 1, or ≥2) and tumor location (cardia or noncardia) ) stratified the analysis by Survival curves for different surgery initiation time groups were generated using Kaplan-Meier estimation and compared by log-rank test. Both secondary outcomes, namely postoperative length of stay and number of lymph nodes retrieved, were treated as binary variables with cutoffs set at the median, namely 11 days postoperative length of stay and 23 lymph nodes. Associations between time of day surgery initiation and these outcomes were evaluated using multivariate logistic regression, providing odds ratios (ORs) with 95% CIs, for the above 7 covariates (same classification). was adjusted by All statistical analyzes were performed by the first author (YG) according to a predefined detailed research protocol and by an experienced statistician (FM) using SPSS software version 25 (SPSS Inc, Chicago, IL). Checked byAll tests were two-sided with statistical significance of P.< 0.05.

