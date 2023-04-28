Health
New COVID-19 strain Arcturus could cause pink eye, LA County health officials say
Friday, April 28, 2023 12:15 AM
Los Angeles (KABC) — Los Angeles County Public Health officials are warning residents that a new strain of COVID-19 may be linked to Pink Eye.
Health experts have not definitively linked pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, to the new strain. I’m looking for
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Feller said last week that the link between the Arcturus strain, or XBB.1.16, and Pink Eye was based on “observational data” and whether the emergence of the new strain was in fact related. He said it was too early to tell. Increased incidence of conjunctivitis.
“However, residents should be aware that itchy, watery or red eyes may be signs of COVID-19 infection, and these symptoms may be as simple as pollen or seasonal allergies. should not be ignored, especially those who are vulnerable to more serious diseases,” the health ministry said.
According to the Department of Health, current vaccines and treatments are very likely to prevent and prevent severe illness caused by new strains.
According to the health department, pink eye is painful, itchy and highly contagious. If left untreated, it can damage the cornea. Historically, conjunctivitis has been reported in 1-3% of his COVID-19 cases.
LA County reported three confirmed cases of the new strain last week. Modeling by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that Arcturus accounts for 8% of COVID cases in California and 10% nationally increase.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. all rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7.com/la-county-covid-19-pink-eye-symptom-new-covid-symptoms/13191093/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
