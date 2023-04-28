Bariatric surgery may cut cancer risk in obesity by more than half







Chittajal V et al. Abstract 443: Bariatric surgery (BSx) reduces the risk of developing cancer: a multicenter population-based study. Presented at: Digestive Disease Week. May 5-9, 2023. Chicago (hybrid conferencing).

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Bariatric surgery may significantly reduce the risk of Obesity-related cancerBreast, colon, liver, pancreas, ovary, thyroid, etc. in obese patients. “Bariatric surgery, such as sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and gastric banding, is the main method of significant weight loss in obesity.” Vibou ChittajalMD, a Gastroenterology Fellows at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center said in a Gastroenterology Week media briefing: “Benefits of these procedures, other than weight loss, include improved mental and physical health of patients.”

He added: Obesity-related cancer likewise. My team and I set out to investigate this trend further. “ Using TriNetX, a multicenter database of 47 U.S. medical institutions and over 107 million patients, Chittajallu and colleagues conducted a retrospective study from 2002 to 2022. They identified adults with bariatric surgery whose BMI was greater than her 35 and compared with patients. After adjusting for risk factors such as smoking history, alcohol use, heart disease, hormone therapy, and cancer screening tests, each group included 55,789 people. The researchers also used the International Agency for Research on Cancer to include esophageal adenocarcinoma, multiple myeloma, and cancers of the kidney, colon, rectum, stomach, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, ovary, and endometrial lining. , identified cancers with ‘good enough’ evidence to be associated with obesity. , breast and thyroid. Results showed that the 10-year cumulative incidence of obesity-related cancer was 4% (n = 2,206) in the bariatric surgery group and 8.9% (n = 4,960) in the no-surgery control group (HR = 0.482; 95). %CI, 0.459-0.507). Chittajallu also found that the bariatric surgery group had “consistently low numbers of new cases of all types of obesity-related cancers, including breast (501 vs. 751), colon (201 vs. 360) and liver (969 vs. 2,198). ” he pointed out. pancreas (54 vs 86), ovary (130 vs 214), thyroid (154 vs 175). “More studies are needed to better understand how bariatric surgery affects cancer risk,” Chittajallu said.

