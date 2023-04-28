Endoscopic procedure may make insulin unnecessary for type 2 diabetes





A one-hour endoscopic procedure may eliminate the need for insulin in patients who: type 2 diabetes According to (T2D), New preliminary investigation. This procedure uses controlled electrical pulses to induce changes in the lining of the first part of the small intestine. Studies have shown that this technique allows T2D patients to stop using insulin while maintaining glycemic control. Results from the preliminary first-human study will be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2023. “The potential to control diabetes with a single endoscopic procedure is fantastic,” said Celine Busch, a PhD candidate in gastroenterology at the University of Amsterdam Medical Center and principal investigator of the study. increase. “One of the greatest benefits of this treatment, she said, is that a single outpatient endoscopic procedure can provide glycemic control. may be.” This early-stage study included 14 patients who underwent an endoscopic procedure that delivered alternating electrical pulses to the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine just below the stomach leading to the jejunum. After the 1-hour procedure, the patient was discharged on the same day and placed on a calorie-controlled liquid diet for 2 weeks, after which she began taking the antidiabetic drug semaglutide, which she titrated to 1 mg per week. bottom. Semaglutide alone may help people with type 2 diabetes stop taking insulin, but only in about 20% of cases, according to Bush. However, in this study, 12 of the 14 patients (86%) maintained good glycemic control without insulin for her 1 year, and this improvement was not due to semaglutide alone, but to treatment. suggests that it is related to The study authors have begun work on a double-blind, randomized controlled trial to validate these results. said Jack Bergmann, M.D., Ph.D., professor of gastrointestinal endoscopy at the University of Amsterdam Medical Center and principal investigator of the study. study. “This one procedure of his is ‘disease-modifying’ in that it reverses the body’s resistance to its own insulin, the underlying cause of type 2 diabetes.” Researchers hypothesized that chronic exposure to a high-sugar, high-calorie diet would cause unknown changes in the duodenum, making the body resistant to its own insulin. They believe that rejuvenating the tissues in this part of the intestine will improve the body’s ability to respond to its own insulin, especially in type 2 diabetics where the body still produces insulin. More than 37 million Americans now have diabetes, and more than 90% of them specifically have T2D. T2D most often affects people over the age of 45, but it is also occurring in an increasing number of children, teens, and young adults. The development of this procedure is also important because the cost of hypoglycemic drugs can be high and insulin injections can have side effects such as hypoglycemia and weight gain. Although the results of this study are preliminary, they are encouraging as this new procedure could revolutionize the treatment and management of diabetes and provide millions of patients with an alternative to taking insulin. , requires further investigation. The study was fully funded by Endogenex, a Minnesota-based company that owns the technology used for endoscopic procedures. Bergman is also a member of Endogenex’s Advisory Board.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/endoscopic-procedure-may-eliminate-need-for-insulin-in-type-2-diabetes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

