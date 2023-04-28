Hospitalization for AKI correlates with risk of death and readmission







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: AKI during hospitalization correlates with an increased risk of mortality.

This correlation occurs both in patients with and without chronic kidney disease. Patients who experienced AKI during hospitalization were shown to be at increased risk of readmission and death from all and selected causes 90 and 365 days after hospital discharge. American Journal of Kidney Disease. “We hope that this study will raise awareness of the dramatic increase in risk of adverse effects after hospitalization for AKI, which can have significant health implications.” Yvonne H. Dr. Shulman, M.D. The program director of the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases said in a press release: “Currently, there is no standard of care after hospitalization for AKI. This information may help achieve standard of care.”

AKI patients were 62% more likely to experience readmission, according to a press release. image: adobe stock

In a retrospective study, researchers matched data from 471,176 patients hospitalized with AKI between January 2007 and September 2020 with those hospitalized without AKI by propensity score. Data were obtained from Optum Clinformatics. The researchers used the cumulative incidence function method to determine the incidence of readmission and death and compared the results with Gray’s test. Using the Cox model, the investigators determined the relationship between her AKI and the primary outcomes of all-cause readmission, specific-cause readmission, and mortality at 90 and 365 days after index hospitalization. I measured. In addition, the investigators performed an overall and stratified analysis to assess the interaction between hospital admissions due to AKI and pre-existing chronic kidney disease. Analysis 90 days after admission revealed that AKI was associated with increased all-cause readmission rates, end-stage renal disease, heart failure, sepsis, pneumonia, myocardial infarction, and volume exhaustion. These results remained consistent at 365 days. AKI patients are 62% more likely to experience readmission and 266% more likely to die of any cause within 90 days of discharge, according to a prerelease. The researchers found higher mortality in the group with AKI than in the group without AKI on days 90 and 365. Overall, when researchers stratified patients by CKD status , increased the risk of consequences. “Randomized trial evidence is needed to determine whether early prevention strategies or interventions in AKI can reduce the risk of future adverse renal and cardiovascular outcomes. Our findings demonstrate the need for preventive strategies and interventions in patients with and without a history of CKD,” write Schulman et al. “Although the optimal posthospital AKI clinical management regimen for her remains to be determined, these results highlight the urgent need for close posthospital monitoring of patients with AKI.” reference:

