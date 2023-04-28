SARS-CoV-2 at high risk for diabetes





A new study finds that individuals who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 have a significantly higher risk of developing diabetes. JAMA network open. Credit: Jerome Cronenberger – stock.adobe.com In addition to other long-term morbidity concerns, emerging evidence suggests that COVID-19 may be associated with altered pathophysiology of diabetes. Notably, diabetes has already been established as a risk factor for more severe respiratory outcomes of COVID-19, and SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with exacerbation of pre-existing diabetic symptoms. However, experts have not established whether SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with transient hyperglycemia during active infection or whether metabolic changes persist. data are sparse, and most published studies have been conducted in relatively small samples or have limitations due to participant selection or confirmation of results. Most studies confirm a lower but higher incidence of diabetes in people infected with COVID-19 compared to uninfected people. To gain a better understanding of this association, researchers conducted large population-based cohort studies using population-based registries and datasets. The study used data from his COVID-19 cohort in British Columbia. This includes data about medical visits, hospitalizations, emergency department visits, prescription drug dispensing, chronic diseases, and demographics. Eligible adult participants who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 will be matched with individuals who test negative for sex, age, and date of collection of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. Matched with a :4 ratio. After the initial matching of the exposed group to individuals with prevalent diabetes or in long-term care facilities was excluded, the analysis sample consisted of 125,987 exposed hers and 503,948 unexposed hers. Configured. Study participants were followed for a median of 257 days. During that period, diabetes incidence was recorded in 2472 (0.4%), including 608 (0.5%) exposed and 1864 (0.4%) unexposed. Incidence Of patients diagnosed with diabetes, 56.4% were female and 43.65% were male. Diabetes incidence per 100,000 person-years was significantly higher in the exposed group compared with the unexposed group (672.2 incidence vs. 508.7 incidence). The risk of developing diabetes was also significantly higher in men and in patients with more severe SARS-CoV-2 disease. These findings suggest that COVID-19 infection may continue to be associated with outcomes in organ systems involved in regulating blood sugar, contributing to the 3% to 5% of excess diabetes cases found in studies. It suggests that there is a possibility that At the population level, SARS-CoV-2 infection may also be associated with increased diabetes burden. The authors note that the main strengths of their study are the comprehensive population-based capture of SARS-CoV-2 infections and the integration of these data with population-based registries and healthcare use databases to identify incident diabetes mellitus. and to identify potential confounders. Furthermore, compared to most previous studies, this study had a longer follow-up time, allowing us to investigate the risk of diabetes as a long-term sequelae of COVID-19. reference Naveed Z, Garcia HAV, Wong S, et al. Association between COVID-19 infection and diabetes. JAMA net opened. 2023;6(4):e238866.doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.8866

