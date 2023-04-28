Weight Loss Pills Explained: How Do Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro Work? What Are The Side Effects And How Much Do They Cost?

Obesity is a serious problem worldwide, especially in the United States, where more than 40% of adults and approximately 20% of children meet the criteria for intractable chronic disease.

A complex interplay of genes that makes it easier for people to store food as fat, a food system that provides easy and cheap access to processed treats explicitly designed to be consumed in excess, and many restrict access to healthy choices and exercise for

Obesity is associated with many health problems that can lead to disability and death, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, cancer, and joint problems.

Researchers have long searched for drugs to help people lose weight, with mostly disappointing and sometimes dangerous results. A drug designed to help control obesity had the added benefit of losing weight.

Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, which was approved to treat diabetes in 2017, saw a spike in use after celebrities and ordinary people on TikTok reported doctors prescribed it “off label” for weight loss. Wegovy, a higher-dose version of the same drug called semaglutide, was approved for weight loss in adults in 2021 and for weight loss in children over the age of 12 late last year.

now, A new drug developed by Eli Lilly.called tirzepatide, is poised to become the most potent obesity drug on the market, promising users 30 to 50 pounds more to lose over time. Tirzepatide, which has been approved in , is being considered for accelerated approval as a weight-loss drug based on results from pivotal trials, with the latest results announced Thursday.

A new study found that diabetics, who are notoriously difficult to lose weight, could use tirzepatide to lose about 16% of their body weight, or more than 34 pounds. Previous studies found that people without diabetes lost up to 22% of their body weight, or over 50 pounds at the highest dose of the drug.

Tirzepatide and other drugs promote weight loss by targeting metabolic states that lead to weight gain. Here’s what you need to know about these new prescription drugs that promise weight loss.

What are these new weight loss pills?

The drugs that are getting the most attention are a class of drugs that activate a hormone known as GLP-1. They include Ozempic and Wegovy, his two versions of the same drug, semaglutide.

Tirzepatide targets GLP-1 but also affects a second hormone called GIP. Munjaro was approved for the treatment of diabetes in May 2022.

The drug is given in one weekly injection. Users are advised to follow a healthy, low-calorie diet and exercise regularly while on the medication.

How do Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro work?

These drugs work by mimicking the actions of hormones found primarily in the gut and act after people eat. These hormones help regulate blood sugar levels by causing the pancreas to release another hormone, insulin, and slowing the release of sugar from the liver. may become. That is, the body does not respond properly to insulin.

Anti-obesity drugs lower blood sugar levels and slow digestion, so people feel fuller for longer. It also affects brain signals related to feelings of fullness and satisfaction, appetite suppression, and food thoughts and cravings.

You’ll feel fuller for longer, so you’ll eat less and lose weight.

How effective are the drugs?

In one study, adults taking Wegovy lost about 35 pounds, or about 15% of their body weight. Adolescents lost about 16% of their body weight.

A recent study of tirzepatide studied the drug in more than 900 diabetics who were overweight or obese for about 17 months. Weight loss of up to 16% of body weight, or over 34 pounds, was demonstrated when using the highest dose of drug. The patient who received the placebo or dummy injection lost about 3% of his body weight, or he lost 7 pounds.

Previous studies with tirzepatide have shown weight loss of about 15% to about 22% of body weight, or about 35 pounds to about 52 pounds, depending on dose.

The drug appears to be effective for chronic weight management over many months. In addition to weight loss, it also reduces obesity-related health problems, such as hyperglycemia and markers of heart and metabolic disease.

However, once the drug is stopped, the weight lost appears to be regained, leading to health problems.

Why not just diet and exercise?

In a typical weight-loss program, where participants rely solely on diet and exercise, research shows that only about one-third of people lose 5% or more of their body weight, says Weill, director of the Center for Comprehensive Weight Management. said Dr. Louis Aronne. Cornell Medicine.

Many people find it difficult to lose weight because of the body’s biological response to eating less. I have some hormones.

What are the side effects of drugs?

The most common side effects are short-term gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and stomach pain. It is not clear whether tirzepatide causes thyroid problems, including cancer, so people with a history of certain thyroid cancers or rare inherited endocrine disorders should avoid the drug. is.

How much are these drugs?

New anti-obesity drugs are expensive. Wegovy starts at around $1,300/month and Mounjaro starts at around $1,000/month. People with private insurance may be able to receive medication for a small out-of-pocket expense. However, many insurance companies either do not pay for the drug or place limits on coverage. Medicare doesn’t cover most weight loss drugs. Medicaid and the military insurer Tricare may, in some cases, cover them with prior approval.

