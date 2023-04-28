AAFP approves simplified COVID-19 vaccine recommendations

CDC on April 19 Revised interim clinical considerations Include recommendations that align closely with FDA recommendations for the use of COVID-19 vaccines.Also a member of the Advisory Board on Institutional Immunization met on April 19th We also expressed our support for the recommendations, although we did not hold an official vote.

The Executive Committee of the Academy Commission on Public Health and Sciences reviewed the revised EUA and revised interim clinical considerations and submitted a recommendation for approval to the AAFP President. The President approved this recommendation on 21 April.

The move from the FDA and CDC is the latest in ongoing federal efforts to simplify the composition and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

In January, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend: “Harmony” Composition of primary and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This ensures that all vaccines administered will consist of his bivalent dose.

In February, CDC, along with AAFP and several other medical organizations, release 2023 Adult and Childhood/Adolescent Immunization Schedules. Both recommend routine vaccination against her COVID-19 for all individuals, except where specified.

CDC’s COVID data tracker estimates that there have been more than 104 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, resulting in more than 1.1 million deaths. Data Tracker for the week ending April 22 shows that the Omicron subvariant remains the most common variant of concern in the US, with one subvariant (XBB 1.5) accounting for nearly 74% of cases indicates that

According to an FDA release on April 18, the FDA plans to discuss the strain composition of the COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2023 at the VRBPAC meeting in June.Dates and other details will be posted on the bulletin board. FDA Advisory Committee Calendar webpage.

ACIP will hold its next meeting on June 21-22, at which time it will discuss the fall COVID-19 vaccine schedule.