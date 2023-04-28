Q & A on the recent Klebsiella outbreak at Virginia Mason Medical Center – PUBLIC HEALTH INSIDER

We have provided answers to some common questions regarding the outbreak of hospital-associated and bacterial infections at the downtown campus of Virginia Mason Medical Center (VMMC).

First, what is Klebsiella? [kleb−see−ell−uh] and how does it spread?

Klebsierra pneumonia It’s a common bacterium that can be part of the normal bacteria that live in our bodies, including our gut. However, sometimes bacteria can enter parts of the body that are not normally there and cause infections such as urinary tract infections, surgical site infections, and pneumonia.

A person’s risk of infection depends on a number of factors, including the procedures they have undergone and whether their immune system is weakened. Klebsierra Bacteria do not spread in the air. In healthcare settings, germs can be spread through person-to-person contact, often from contaminated hands. there is. Additionally, bacteria can contaminate environmental surfaces such as medical devices such as ventilators and catheters. Bacteria can then spread from the device to the patient.

how is that handled?

Providers often treat Klebsierra Infection with antibiotics. However, sometimes bacteria can be difficult to treat. over time, Klebsierra and other types of bacteria have found ways to resist antibiotics commonly used for treatment. Bacterial strains identified in recent infections in VMMC are resistant to some antibiotics, All antibiotics are resistant. If you have a drug-resistant infection, your healthcare provider will order lab tests to determine which antibiotic works best for you.

Why is public health particularly concerned about this bacterial outbreak?

One of the reasons public health is concerned about the bacteria circulating in this outbreak is that they have specific enzymes that break down common classes of antibiotics, rendering them ineffective. This strain is resistant to certain antibiotics, but other antibiotics that can be used in these situations (such as antibiotics called carbapenems) are still effective.

How is it prevented?

Public Health works with hospitals to monitor the growth of bacteria and other organisms and prevent the spread of infection. To prevent the spread of germs between patients, hospitals should follow careful cleaning procedures along with other infection control measures, and medical staff should use strict hand hygiene practices. Some procedures require specific steps to be taken in order to be performed aseptically. Medical staff will take steps to minimize the risk of infection in such situations. Health facilities are also taking steps to monitor the increase in infections.

When did this outbreak start?

case of Klebsierra Since October 2022, bacteria associated with this outbreak have been identified through a process known as genome sequencing or “fingerprinting” to show how the bacteria are related to each other. It is important to note that hospitals typically see a certain number of patients. Klebsierra and other bacterial infections (their baseline) are common and therefore for laboratory surveillance. Hospitals will report to Public Health any increases from baseline rates or other evidence of suspected healthcare-associated outbreaks.

What is the scale and severity of the outbreak?

Case information can be found on VMMC Community updates webpageAs of 28 April 2023, 31 cases and 7 deaths have been confirmed since the outbreak began. Data tracked, such as case numbers and outcomes, is typically not real-time. For example, collected samples requiring further specialized testing may be done in groups where test results may be delayed. During the investigation, these data fluctuated and the increase in reported numbers does not mean that these cases were new infections. There may be multiple. Klebsierra I was diagnosed with an infection.

The infection has affected people who were hospitalized with other medical conditions at some point many months ago. increase. Most importantly, medical staff and hospitals continue to improve their infection prevention and control processes and remain vigilant given how common these germs are.

For the latest information on the case, Virginia Mason Medical Center Community Resource Page.

What is the risk to patients with this type of infection in hospitals, including Virginia Mason?

There is always the risk of getting infected during hospitals and surgeries. To reduce the risk of infection, the hospital’s infection control team takes steps every day to reduce that risk through preventative measures. This includes hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and ensuring that certain procedures are performed under aseptic conditions.

It is a good sign that the number of associated patients increased during the course of the investigation. Klebsierra Outbreak stocks decreased.

What do we know about the source of the outbreak and recommendations for hospitals?

You have not identified the source and may not be able to do so. We continue to consult with the CDC, but there are many reasons why it is difficult to determine the source of infection.

This type of infection does not have a definite incubation period, so it can be transmitted. Klebsierra The long period (weeks to months) of asymptomatic bacterial infection makes it very difficult to determine when and where someone got the infection.

Patients with medically complicated conditions tend to be hospitalized for long periods of time or multiple times, typically undergoing many procedures and being treated in multiple areas within the hospital. All these reasons make it very difficult to determine when and where the source originated.

Investigation after the outbreak has begun is also difficult because negative environmental test results do not rule out sources that may have been removed by disinfection.

Dr. Eric Chow, Chief of Infectious Diseases for Seattle and King County Public Health, said:

“Environmental testing for specific strains of bacteria is like finding a needle in a haystack, especially since bacteria can be found in places like sinks and drains. Continued efforts by hospitals in management are very important.”

We continue to work with VMMC to provide infection prevention guidance, including staff retraining on hand hygiene.

What is the role of public health in working with hospitals with cases or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as: Klebsierra?

We are responsible for investigating and responding to reported cases and outbreaks in collaboration with King County medical facilities. This includes:

Supports monitoring, identification and investigation of additional and suspected cases

We try to determine whether the case is medically related or community transmitted.

Facilitate specialized testing as needed through the public health laboratory system

Identify strategies to reduce the risk of further cases

We provide recommendations based on standardized guidance where possible, and provide additional guidance where necessary.

First Posted: April 28, 2023