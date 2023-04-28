Outpatient endoscopic surgery ‘could be a game changer’ for type 2 diabetes management







Bush C, et al. Abstract 1272: Recellularization by electroporation therapy (ReCET) in combination with his GLP-1RA as an alternative to insulin therapy in patients with type 2 diabetes: results from his 6 months of the EMINENT study. Presented at: Digestive Disease Week. May 6-9, 2023. Chicago (hybrid conferencing).

Bergman is a member of the advisory board of Endogenex, which funded this research and owns the technology used in endoscopic surgery.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio new endoscopic surgery Combined with semaglutide It may eliminate the need for insulin while improving glycemic control. metabolic parameters among patients with type 2 diabetes. “Type 2 diabetes is usually treated with a variety of drugs with insulin therapy as a last resort.” Jack Bergman, MD, PhD, Professor of Gastroenterological Endoscopy and Director of Endoscopy at the University Medical Center of Amsterdam said in a media briefing for Gastroenterology Week: “However, there are some barriers to this treatment: the drug can be expensive, insulin injections can have side effects such as hypoglycemia and weight gain, drug therapy Then the patient needs to take the medicine every day, etc.”

Bergman continues: In a single-arm, first-human study, researchers evaluated the safety, feasibility, and efficacy of the ReCET procedure. The ReCET procedure uses electroporation to induce cell apoptosis and regeneration while maintaining tissue architecture and ablation in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists. The need for insulin treatment in some of her type 2 diabetic patients. Fourteen patients aged 28 to 75 years (BMI 24-20 kg/m2, HbA1c 8%, basal insulin dose <1 U/kg/day, C-peptide 0.2 nmol/L) underwent an endoscopic ReCET procedure followed by a calorie-controlled liquid diet for 2 weeks. The participant was then started on her GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide, titrated up to 1 mg per week. Investigators evaluated treatment time, technical success rate, proportion of patients tolerating semaglutide, adverse events, and hypoglycemic events. The primary efficacy endpoint was the number of insulin-free patients with HbA1c ≤ 7.5% of hers at 6 months. At 6 months follow-up, the technical success rate of the ReCET procedure was 100%, with a median axial treatment length of 12 cm. The operative time was 58 minutes and his 93% of patients tolerated the maximum dose of semaglutide. Additionally, 86% of patients were no longer using insulin, showing a ‘significant improvement’ in glycemic control over one year. metabolic health, including a 50% or greater reduction in liver fat; and treatment satisfaction. Researchers have not reported any serious adverse events related to the device. “This could be a game-changer in the management of type 2 diabetes, because a single outpatient endoscopic intervention can be used as opposed to pharmacotherapy, which relies on the patient taking medication. , because it has been suggested that there is actually a fairly long treatment effect without compliance on a routine basis,” Bergman said. “More importantly, because this technology is disease-modifying, it addresses the underlying causes of type 2 diabetes and addresses insulin resistance. This is in contrast to disease control that becomes ineffective in

