Electronic health record reminders to clinicians improve pediatric asthma care

sauce: Reznik M, et al. Improving preventive asthma care: a clinician-prompted cluster randomized controlled trial (RCT) in an outpatient setting. Place of presentation: 2023 Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Pediatrics; April 27-May 1, 2023. washington dc



The intervention group had a lower change in the probability of using asthma-related health care at 12 months. WASHINGTON — Reminders contained in electronic health records improved preventive drug use and reduced medical use for asthma, according to a study presented at the Academy of Pediatrics. These reminders also eased caregiver concerns about these medications. Marina Resnik, MD, MS, Written by Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Vice Chair of Clinical and Community-Based Research at Montefiore Children’s Hospital, and colleagues.

Prompts included in improving use of asthma prophylactic medications and reducing use of asthma-related health care. Image: Adobe Stock

Marina Resnik “Previous studies have shown that asthma guidelines improve patient outcomes and reduce morbidity. can lead to preventable diseases,” Reznik told Healio. Lack of time and lack of clinician awareness of these guidelines are the main barriers clinicians face during office visits, continued Reznik, noting that prompting and decision support in the EHR can improve preventive care. , added that these barriers can be addressed. However, few studies have evaluated the impact of these prompts on asthma care and outcomes in clinical practice, she said. A cluster-randomised controlled trial involved 530 children aged 2 to 12 years. persistent or uncontrolled asthma From 2017 to 2022, at 18 pediatric and family medicine clinics of the Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, NC. The investigator’s clinic to the clinician was prompted with a guideline-based decision support that used optional prompts or EHRs displayed on the record during the visit. Nursing staff in both groups screened patients for asthma severity and level of control using patient and risk assessment questions embedded in the EHR. Caregivers completed a telephone survey at 3, 6, 9, and 12 months after the visit. The intervention and control groups each included 265 children, who exhibited similar demographic characteristics and asthma symptoms at baseline. Compared with the control group, the intervention group was on prophylaxis at 3 months (= 0.38; 95% CI, 0.05-0.72), 9 months (= 0.49; 95% CI, 0.14-0.84), and 12 months There was a large change in the odds of Months (= 0.4; 95% CI, 0-0.79). Caregivers in the intervention group also reported less concern about prophylaxis at 3 months (= –0.93; 95% CI, –1.66 to –0.2). At 12 months, the intervention group had a lower change in the odds of using asthma-related health care than the control group (= –0.53; 95% CI, –1.03 to –0.03). But the group experienced nothing Differences in asthma symptoms At 12 months, researchers said. “While no differences in asthma outcomes were found between groups, the incorporation of systematic screening and provider prompting at clinic visits improved use of prophylactic medications and increased caregiver concerns about these medications.” decreased,” says Reznik. “Our results indicate that children with persistent or uncontrolled asthma need additional support to reduce asthma prevalence. Reznik also said that consistent use of asthma management guidelines at each clinic visit is recommended for optimal asthma care. “Electronic reminders and decision support can be tools that help clinicians follow guidelines,” says Reznik. “We are continuing with additional data analysis to better understand the implementation, process and outcomes of the intervention.” For more information: Marina Resnick, MD, MS, You can contact him at [email protected]

