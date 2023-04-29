How much do these 10 common diets reduce your risk?

Share on Pinterest The American Heart Association ranked 10 of the most popular diets according to how much they help reduce heart health risks. Kristen Curette & Demain Hines/Stocksy The American Heart Association has rated 10 popular diets according to how well they adhere to their heart health guidance.

They classified these diets into four tiers, with Mediterranean, pescatarian, and vegetarian diets achieving the highest scores.

The Paleo and Keto diets scored the lowest in the American Heart Association rankings.

Experts say that eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting your intake of saturated and trans fats can reduce your risk of heart disease. There is a lot of conflicting information when it comes to eating well. Knowing what to eat to improve overall health can sometimes be unclear or confusing. cut through some of the noise to create a new research The American Heart Association (AHA) evaluated 10 popular diets and provided rankings on how well they adhere to heart-healthy living. Researchers categorized the diet into four stages, with stage 1 achieving the highest heart health scores and stage 4 the lowest. Not surprisingly, the Mediterranean diet, often recommended by experts, ranked first. heart health, alongside pescatarian and vegetarian eating patterns. These diets achieved heart health scores of 85 and above. However, popular diets such as the Paleolithic and very low-carb/keto eating styles did not fare so well. To classify each diet, the research team assessed how well common eating patterns matched. American Heart Association Dietary Guidance . Each diet was measured against 9 of the 10 key functions listed in the guidance, including how much it limits unhealthy fats and excess intake. carbohydrates. Here’s how today’s 10 most popular diets stack up.

“It’s hard to argue about how healthy each of these meals is and the high scores they reflect. These meals promote a wide range of nutrients focused on: protein, healthy fat, whole grain (fiber), fruitand vegetablewhich are all the building blocks of healthy lifestyle‘ says Bari Strykov, R.D.N. well easy. All Tier 1 meals provide the right amount of fiber. This is essential for heart health for several reasons, Stricoff said. “Dietary fiber plays an important role. lower cholesterol It helps you maintain your levels, maintain a healthy weight, and manage your blood sugar,” she explains. The latter in particular is especially important for heart health, as controlling blood sugar levels can lower the risk of developing it. type 2 diabetesanother risk factor Heart disease. Regarding the Mediterranean diet, Strykov says heart-rich foods include: “These foods are excellent sources of unsaturated fatty acids. Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, in particular, have been shown to increase HDL cholesterol,” she explains. “This is great news for heart health, because a better LDL-to-HDL cholesterol ratio has been shown to prevent cardiovascular disease,” says Strykov.

on paper, vegan and low fat diet They don’t seem to have much in common. One is to eliminate all products of animal origin and the other is to reduce fat consumption. However, they both require you to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains and are associated with a lower risk of heart disease, which may explain why they were grouped together. “The vegan diet ranks high because it focuses on nutritious whole meals. vegetable food It’s good for the heart,” says a leading nutritionist, nutritionist law. “However, without proper supplementation, a vegan diet can lack essential nutrients such as long-chain fatty acids. omega 3 fatty acids It reduces inflammation, lowers triglyceride levels, and raises HDL or ‘good’ cholesterol levels,” she explains. Researchers also note that a vegan diet poses an increased risk Vitamin B12 deficiency. “Vitamin B12 deficiency can negatively affect heart health, which may explain its low ranking,” says Huntris. When it comes to a low-fat diet, Huntriss believes it achieved Tier 2 status because it’s low in saturated and trans fat. Both of these are fats associated with an increased risk of heart disease and elevated cholesterol levels. But just as a low-fat diet reduces unhealthy fats, it also reduces intake of heart-healthy heart-healthy fats. Maybe they are,” explains Huntris.

A very low-fat, low-carbohydrate diet is a popular weight-loss tool, but the American Heart Association describes it as being “low to moderately consistent” with heart health guidance. “Very low-fat diets have been associated with weight loss, improved glycemic control, and reduced risk of heart disease, but typically eliminate many healthy fats and tend to be higher in carbohydrate and protein sources. There is,” says Huntris. Similarly, Strykoff points out that many food companies add sugar and sweeteners to enhance flavor to compensate for the fat removal. often worsens heart health,” she explains. maybe why low carb diet Have you achieved Tier 3 status? “Low-carb diets are often low in fiber and often high in saturated fat to support healthy cholesterol levels,” says Huntlis. Strykoff believes that low-carbohydrate diets achieved this ranking, based on the assumption of increased fat intake and decreased fiber consumption. He points out that relationships are complicated. “Some studies suggest that a low-carbohydrate diet may have beneficial effects on heart health, while others claim it may have negative consequences,” she says.

Of all 10 diets, Pareo A keto-style diet achieved the lowest ranks. “When it comes to ultra-low-carb diets, Ketogenic With this approach, individuals are likely not getting the recommended amounts of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and fiber, which can negatively impact heart health,” Strykoff says. There is one argument that the same short-chain fatty acids could be produced within the gut microbiome, but the diversity of the gut microbiota would be adversely affected.” Huntlis said that while keto may lead to rapid weight loss and improved blood sugar control in the short term, limiting saturated fats is often discouraged and may increase cholesterol levels and heart disease risk in the long term. He added that there is When it comes to Paleo – Eating Styles to Emphasize lean protein Sources, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and processed food – Huntriss says it can be high in saturated fat because it advertises animal products and foods that: coconut oil. “These foods can raise cholesterol levels and are therefore thought to increase the risk of heart disease. At the same time, legumes and whole grains that support heart health are not allowed in the diet.” No,” she explains.