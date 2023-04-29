Pink Eyes Amid Growing COVID Strain Symptoms





The emerging COVID-19 strain appears to cause conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, especially in children, doctors say. What you need to know Emerging COVID-19 strain appears to cause conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, especially in children, doctors say

Another descendant of the highly contagious omicron, XBB.1.16, accounts for approximately 12% of new cases in the United States, second only to XBB.1.5 at 69%, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization noted that conjunctivitis is a known symptom of past COVID strains, although rare, but some doctors say conjunctivitis can cause more heat and produce pink eyes. said to be high.

WHO has declared XBB.1.16 to be the variant of interest, but states that it does not appear to cause more severe disease than seen with XBB.1.5. The XBB.1.16 subvariant — nicknamed “Arcturus” on social media — was first detected in January. It is found in 42 countries, with India accounting for the largest hotspot. In the United States, XBB.1.16, another descendant of the highly contagious omicron, accounts for about 12% of new cases, second only to XBB.1.5 with 69%. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, the World Health Organization designated XBB.1.16 as a critical variant. The WHO notes that conjunctivitis, a known symptom of past COVID strains, is rare, but some doctors say according to reports, To tell It seems to cause more heat and is more likely to produce pink eye. According to the American Academy of OphthalmologyConjunctivitis is inflammation of the clear tissue that lines the whites of the eyes and eyelids. The result is red, swollen eyes and the production of sticky discharge. Some types of pink eye can spread easily from person to person. Doctor. Indian pediatrician Vipin Vasishta murmured Earlier this month, he said he had seen his first case of COVID-19 in a child in six months, and was on the verge of having “sticky, itchy conjunctivitis that we haven’t seen in previous waves.” rice field. Concerns about conjunctivitis have arisen as allergy season is in full swing in the United States, and doctors are warning against assuming conjunctivitis is linked to COVID-19. American Academy of Ophthalmology Note Children get conjunctivitis frequently, and eye symptoms alone probably don’t point to COVID. , parents should contact their healthcare provider to discuss testing. Previous studies have found that adults infected with COVID-19 can also develop conjunctivitis, but at a much lower rate than children. Arcturus may also present with more common COVID symptoms such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, body aches and fatigue. WHO says XBB.1.16 has “immune escape properties” and could become the dominant strain in some countries, but causes more severe illness than seen with XBB.1.5 It doesn’t seem to happen. However, the agency noted a slight increase in hospital bed occupancy in India and Indonesia. “It’s very difficult to predict,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergency programme, said at a press conference last week. “We’re not dealing with the same thing all the time. Viruses keep evolving, they keep testing our immune systems, they keep trying to evade them, so we stay vigilant.” I have to.” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the rise of XBB.1.16 shows that COVID-19 is still changing and could trigger a new surge in cases and deaths. I was. “While we hope to be able to declare the end of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern later this year, the virus is here to stay and all nations are on board with it, along with other infectious diseases. I have to learn to manage ,” he said. According to the CDCThe United States is averaging nearly 13,000 new cases a day, which is believed to be a significant underestimation due to low testing and the lack of reported positive home tests. There have been 1,052 COVID deaths in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/health/2023/04/28/pink-eye-among-new-covid-strain-symptoms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos