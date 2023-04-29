Viral Sleepy Girl Mocktails on TikTok: Does it Work?

After hours of tossing and turning, when I’m on the fourth episode of a late-night “Friends” rerun, I’ll do anything for a magic potion. help you fall asleep.

And the viral TikTok trend is asking us: Does such a panacea really exist?

The “Sleepy Girl Mocktail” recipe was originally posted by TikToker Callie Shay Released in January, Gracie Norton posts on TikTok video Since then, it has garnered over a million views. Norton claimed that the drink worked wonders in helping him fall asleep, saying, “Pure tart he cherry juice and magnesium is the perfect combination.”

Gracie Norton’s TikTok video featuring a “sleepy girl mocktail” went viral.

Hundreds of comments on the video reveal others who have found similar results from sipping a drink before bed. It affected long feeds of users who did.

Is the hype real? What’s the secret behind the drink?

What is a “Sleepy Girl Mocktail”?

The recipe for the concoction is as follows.

1/2 cup pure tart cherry juice

1 tablespoon magnesium powder

Prebiotic soda (Shea and Norton use Olipop) or a splash of sparkling water

Does “sleepy girl’s mocktail” work?

“People’s responses vary, but research supports these ingredients to support better sleep,” says Samantha, a New York City-based registered dietitian and co-author of “Sugar Shock.” Cassetti told TODAY.com.

What exactly are these specific ingredients that help lull you into a deep sleep?

‘Tart cherry juice contains high levels of melatonin, the sleep-inducing hormone at bedtime,’ says Cassetty. “And researchers are investigating other nutrients in tart cherry juice that may play a role in supporting sleep, such as tryptophan and polyphenolic antioxidants.

So does this ingredient actually have sleep-inducing properties?

Magnesium also helps prepare the body for sleep. melatonin, which guides the sleep-wake cycle and makes you feel sleepy,” says Cassetti. This means you need more magnesium, which also means you may not sleep well. symptoms of stress, helps you sleep better. ”

The prebiotic soda like Olipop used in the original recipe is where the recipe falls short.

“Prebiotic soda ingredients can be triggers. indigestion symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea Whole foods rich in prebiotics We will provide it,” says Cassetti.

“There is some evidence that prebiotics can support better sleep, but prebiotic sodas are expensive and don’t know if they work right away,” she adds.Instead, she got her prebiotics from food by increasing her intake of fiber-rich plant foods, and added the prebiotic soda in her recipe. seltzer water.

How to choose magnesium powder

“The most popular magnesium powders contain magnesium citrate, which can cause diarrhea, gas, and bloating.” “Instead, I recommend a powder containing magnesium glycinate, which is unrelated to these side effects and has better sedative properties that can help you sleep.”

Are “sleepy girl mocktails” safe?

For many people, mocktails are a safe addition to their nightly routine. sleepy Confusion that impairs sleep quality. ”

However, it may not be the wisest bite for everyone.

As follow up in her initials viral videoSierra Cooley says the drink helped her fall asleep faster, but claims that melatonin gave her very vivid dreams, which caused her anxiety. In addition to the comments, some users also reported gastrointestinal symptoms such as acid reflux and upset stomach from drinks.

“Anyone with chronic medical conditions such as kidney disease, heart disease, or gastrointestinal problems should avoid this drink,” says Cassetti. Supplements are sold over the counter, but they can interfere with certain medications.

She also warns that having a drink before bed makes you more likely to wake up to pee, which can interfere with a good night’s sleep. It’s especially true if you’re having trouble falling asleep after a night out,” she says.

TODAY.com previously reported Enjoying a drink with a small snack may be a smart move for blood sugar control. Having mentioned that it can raise blood sugar levels faster, I recommend combining it with other foods. foods that induce sleepTryptophan-rich cheese and melatonin-rich almonds.

3 Other Dietary Rules for Better Sleep

These other dietary changes can also help promote healthy sleep, says Cassetti.

Limit caffeine from noon. “The average half-life is about five hours, so a latte in the late afternoon can interfere with your ability to fall asleep,” she says. reduce sugar intake Eat more fiber-rich plant foods. 2016 survey A typical American diet, high in sugar and saturated fat (found in red meat and full-fat dairy products) and low in fiber, was associated with increased sleep disturbances and decreased time spent in deep sleep. discovered. Eat lots of fruits, vegetables and other plant foods while limiting added sugars.a 2020 survey Those who ate more fruits, vegetables and legumes reported better sleep. mediterranean diet Cassetti said: “So there’s evidence that diet plays a big role in sleep, and eating healthy for your body may also help you enjoy better sleep.”

Healthier Habits for Better Sleep

In addition to dieting, Cassetti recommends the following lifestyle practices to promote quality sleep: