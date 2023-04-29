Eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia are more serious than ever

The pandemic has exacerbated the incidence of anxiety and depression. Both are risk factors for causing or exacerbating eating disorders.

Eating disorder-related visits declined slightly after peaking in 2021, but teens and adolescents are coping with the after-effects of Covid, such as grief and delays for deceased family members. are far from pre-pandemic levels. Losing contact with school and friends.

And patients with eating disorders are now in a more serious condition, with both mental and physical symptoms appearing more urgently, experts say.

“They’re sicker than they used to be, they’re more complicated than they used to be,” said Boston Children’s Freisinger, noting that teens are hospitalized at an alarming rate even after Covid. Mentioned. Many need medical stability due to malnutrition and more severe psychiatric symptoms.

“We all have collective trauma from the pandemic, but many of these children have PTSD. They’re young again,” Freisinger said.

Waiting List for Eating Disorder Treatment

Lana Elisha Garrido, 17, who was first treated for anorexia at age 13 and had a relapse in December 2021, said she noticed a young patient at a Los Angeles facility who spent five months in intensive care last year.

“When I was 13, everyone around me in therapy was an adult,” she said. “Right now, there are about 20 people my age.” He said he was hearing about a waiting list of several months.

Despite the ubiquity of eating disorder stereotypes (white, female, underweight), teenagers from racial and ethnic minority groups, as well as overweight men and teenagers, have specific eating disorders. Eating disorders develop at an even higher rate. According to research.

Lana Elisha Garrido. Courtesy Lana Elisha Garrido

A first-generation Filipino-American whose parents were immigrants, Garrido says, “Many marginalized people don’t know what to do, where to go, how to approach treatment. I feel like I don’t understand,” he said.

Despite living in a city as racially and ethnically diverse as Los Angeles, Garrido said over the years he noticed that almost all the doctors at various treatment facilities were white.

Eating disorders are less likely to be recognized in these underrepresented groups.in one A 2006 study, Physicians correctly diagnosed 17% of black women, 41% of Latino women, and 44% of white women with the same eating disorder symptoms.

Freizinger said that because many eating disorder professionals do not accept Medicaid or accept insurance at all, underrepresented minority groups are more likely to be on Medicaid or in poor health. It added that access to treatment could be even more difficult for black and Hispanic populations who are more likely to be affected. Fully insured than white Americans.

These overlooked diagnoses and barriers to access to treatment mean that there are few research studies on disparities in eating disorders, although some slightly older studies suggest that specific eating disorders are minorities. suggests that it may be more common among JAMA Psychiatry study, For example, bulimia was more common in Hispanic teens than white teens, and binge eating disorder was more common in black and Hispanic teens than white teens.of 2013 High School Student Survey Identified eating disorder behaviors occurred nearly three times more frequently among transgender students.

“Environment triggers”

Pre-Covid, Freizinger typically began seeing patients before and after their parents divorced, lost a loved one, or transitioned from middle school to high school or from high school to college.

“It’s a complex process involving biological, psychological, genetic, socio-cultural factors,” she said.

Under typical circumstances, strong social ties act as a protective factor for at-risk teens, helping them avoid developing an eating disorder.

That changed in 2020. During the pandemic lockdown, young people suddenly lost access to these connections.

Megan Bagini. Courtesy Megan Bazzini

Megan Bazzini, now 22, has struggled with anorexia since her early teens. She has since recovered, but she said her symptoms worsened during the pandemic.

“Before Covid, if I was going out to eat dumplings with friends and said I didn’t want to do it because of my eating disorder, I would stop being invited to hang out,” Bazzini said. .New York City.

During Covid restrictions and lockdowns, those experiences disappeared.

“I wasn’t in a social situation where I felt the need to eat to make other people happy,” she said.

The ideal of thinness and social media

But it’s impossible to separate the teenage eating disorder crisis from social media, experts say.

84% of teens reported using social media, with YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok being the most popular apps. investigation From the non-commercial Common Sense Media. Experts say the algorithms on these platforms fuel eating disorder behaviors and reinforce negative body images.

“These algorithms target teens and make the content they see more extreme,” said Lin. She gave the example of her teen starting watching exercise videos in her home during the pandemic.

“Suddenly, algorithms say they’re interested in exercise and diet content, and it keeps popping up and getting worse,” she said. “It just spirals from there.”

After years of recovery, Garrido says her TikTok feed began recommending what the eating disorder community calls “pro-ana” content. Garrido said these videos played a role in her recent relapse.

“I was thinking, ‘Why am I recovering from what someone else desperately wants? ‘ Maybe we should start over.”

Because of this, Bazzini has stopped using most social media. “It’s just awful,” she said.

Social media companies such as TikTok, Meta, which owns Instagram, and Google, which owns YouTube, have been the subject of numerous lawsuits in recent years from parents who allege their platforms have caused their teens to develop eating disorders. . Last year, the Seattle-based Social Media Victims Law Center filed three lawsuits, two against Meta and one against TikTok. caused a young girl to develop a chronic eating disorder.

Indeed, the companies that run these social media apps have added warning labels and age-restrictions to some posts, while others have been removed entirely, all of which are potentially harmful eating disorders. We are taking steps to reduce content on our platform.

recently, YouTube wrote in its community guidelines update:“On April 18, 2023, we updated our Eating Disorders Policy to better protect our community from sensitive content that may pose a risk to some viewers. We may remove, age-restrict content, or display crisis resource panels on videos about eating disorders and self-harm topics.”

It is unclear whether and to what extent these lawsuits and policy updates mitigate the role of social media in the teenage eating disorder crisis.

Diagnosis of eating disorders

A broader awareness of what it means to have an eating disorder could partly explain the sharp rise in teenage eating disorders. The change could result in more cases being recognized instead of more teenagers developing new disorders.

In 2013, the American Psychiatric Association’s Manual of Mental Disorders — Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, or DSM-5 — included bulimia as an official eating disorder for the first time. DSM-5 also removed the requirement to miss periods to be diagnosed with anorexia and added “atypical anorexia” for anorexic individuals who were not technically underweight.

This updated manual has increased awareness of eating disorders, including boys.

“The broader standard has made us more aware that men can have eating disorders, especially anorexia, and that larger people can also have anorexia,” says Lynn. says Mr. “So there is no doubt that the awareness and acceptance has increased.”

Walter Kaye, Ph.D., director of the Eating Disorders Program at the University of California, San Diego, thinks broader criteria may have played a role in the increase.

“Insurers are more likely to support something with the diagnosis behind it,” he said.

Similar to Crisis of teen mental health carethe demand for treatment has created a tremendous access gapthe number of young people in need of care exceeds the availability of doctors, mental health professionals, and facilities.

“Eating disorder care is currently very difficult to access due to the increased volume. We still have a long way to go before we have enough healthcare providers to support the many patients we have.”