Get fully vaccinated against mpox | Department of Public Health

More than 1 million people in the United States received the mpox vaccine last year,Only 23% of people who received their first dose I am fully vaccinated on my second dose. There is some protection if you take the first dose, but not full protection without the second dose.

Last summer, the vaccine was administered intradermally or in the top layer of the skin to address the shortage of the mpox vaccine. Dosing in this way, the provider allowed him to take 5 doses from each vial. Vaccine shortages have been resolved Recent researchFurthermore, it supports the findings that vaccines are equally effective when administered intradermally and subcutaneously, or subcutaneously or into the fat layer. So patients and providers can now decide which of her two approaches, intradermal or subcutaneous, is best suited for their situation.

Philadelphia hasn’t had many cases of mpox in recent months, but the risk hasn’t gone away entirely. While we hope new mpox cases remain low, warmer weather may increase the chances of the virus spreading, especially in the spring and summer months, when more events and parties are held. If you or someone you know has only had one dose of the mpox vaccine, get a second dose as soon as possible. Those who have not been vaccinated should be vaccinated.

For more information on vaccines, who should get them, and where to get them, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Info Page and Vaccine Widget.

For more information about mpox in Philadelphia, including information about specific clinics offering the vaccine, visit the Department of Health’s website. mpox web page.