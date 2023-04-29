VDH: COVID cases, deaths down

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported on April 26, 2023 that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remained largely unchanged from the previous week. According to VDH, COVID-19 activity remains in the “low” range. Hospitalizations last week increased from 2 he to 17 (the lowest since last fall). The total number of cases decreased from 10 to 132. As of April 22, the total number of pandemics is 960, and his COVID-related deaths last week were his three (here’s the latest update). VDH reported 15 of her COVID-related deaths in March. This is his lowest since the summer of 2021, and he has 14 so far in April.

Of the deaths so far, 764 have been Vermonters over the age of 70. Since the pandemic began, he has had three deaths under the age of 30 in Vermont. With the data adjusted for more information, there were 28 COVID-related deaths in February and 25 in January. The death toll this winter did not spike like it did in the previous two. (See data below)

Following analysis of COVID-19 data, In early January, the VDH reported a cumulative 86 additional COVID-related deaths that occurred over the course of the pandemic, previously unreported.Most of these deaths occurred in 2022.

Vermont has the second lowest death rate in the United States (154 per 100K, Hawaii 130/100K).

The Delta variant broke out in August 2021, causing the most deaths before vaccines and their boosters mitigated severe COVID cases. Multiple Omicron variants are currently in the wild, appearing to be more virulent than previous variants, probably less dangerousaccording to the CDC.

At the time of this report, there were a total of two outbreaks in the last week, two of them in long-term care facilities. The outbreak has decreased significantly since early autumn.

State-run walk-in vaccination clinics closed on January 31. learn more

Vermonters, remember that as of June 25, 2022, all state COVID testing sites are closed. PCR and take-home tests are available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and by mail from the federal government. At-home testing is also available at state walk-in booster clinics. See below or here for more information. https://www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing

Report period: April 16 to April 22, 2023

Statewide Community Level: Low. In this seven-day reporting period, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Vermonters is below 200. There are fewer than 10 new hospitalizations per day with COVID-19 per 100,000 Vermonters, and the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 is: less than 10.

• COVID-19 new cases, last 7 days: 21.15 per 100,000 (similar to last week’s 22.76)

o Cases per week: 132 (previous week 142)

• New hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in last 7 days: 3.04 per 100,000 (3.53 last week)

o Total 19 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 (17 as last week)

• Percentage of inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 (7-day average): 1.33% (down 1.51% from last week)

Summary of current monitoring reports:

Vermont’s COVID-19 community levels are low.

The following COVID-19 community level indicators are: low range:

Fewer people are going to emergency departments for COVID-like symptoms than in the same period from 2020 to 2022.

Outbreaks and conditions of concern in long-term care, correctional and health facilities remain significantly lower than in May 2022.

Vermont has the second lowest mortality rate in the United States (154 per 100K), and the lowest after Hawaii (130/100K). Arizona (459/100K) and Mississippi and West Virginia (452/100K) have the highest rates (CDC data). The US average is 341/100K. To date, there are a total of 1,130,662 her COVID-related deaths in the United States (CDC) and worldwide he has 6,915,286 deaths (WHO).

The Delta variant caused a spike in COVID-related deaths last fall and winter.

The highest number of deaths occurred from September 2021 to February 2022. Overall, December 2020 and January 2022 were the worst months, with 72 deaths each.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., said the Omicron variant is highly contagious, causing an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the country. The Northeast saw the smallest increase.

T.CDC approved new Omicron vaccine on August 31The more contagious but less dangerous BA.4 and BA.5 variants dominated this year, but new variants of these variants are beginning to emerge.

Dr. Levin and FDA A vaccine for the COVID virus is likely to become an annual event in the same way that we have annual flu shots tailored to specific active strains. expect an active flu season.

of First case of COVID-19 confirmed in US January 20, 2020.

The updated booster is for people aged 12 and over who have completed the primary COVID-19 vaccine series and received their last booster or booster at least 2 months ago. Look for the Pfizer Bivalent Booster 12+ and Moderna Bivalent Booster 18+. Bivalent boosters are available at several pharmacies statewide. Please contact the pharmacy directly for more information on available products and schedules.

October 12th, FDA approves updated COVID-19 booster shots for children 5 years old.

