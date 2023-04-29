Banish the boring migraine lifestyle

Every time a friend extends an invitation to an event, it’s the same calculation in your head:

“Would you like to go eat at that new restaurant?” What time can I make a reservation? Also, how long does it take for the food to come out? I can’t wait to eat until 21:00!

“This music festival is wonderful, would you like to go with us?” No place to rest in the sun all day, no idea when to eat or drink, loud music everywhere you go?

“Wedding in Hawaii! Will you come to my wedding reception?” How long do you wait after a long flight? A day seems to pass every time we cross several time zones.

to manage why Migraineit seems we have to live our lives that way…bored?

What is migraine?

Migraine is a common chronic neurological disease affecting 18% of women and 6% of men.

A person who has had 5 or more migraine attacks in their lifetime is called a migraine. A migraine attack is a whole-brain experience. It is commonly known as severe throbbing pain, typically on one side of the head. If you google “migraine”, you will find many Photo of a woman holding one side of her head For this. But what is less well known is that Other neurological symptoms: Nausea and sometimes vomiting, normal sensations (light, smell, sound, touch) become excruciatingly painful, brain fog is also a common experience during migraine attacks, and symptoms are managed. Until then, even the most benign daily tasks can become unbearable.

Anyone can have a migraine attack.they seem to occur when you The brain environment is out of balanceFor example, a person who does not have migraines (disease) can still have a migraine attack if he or she does not sleep for several nights, skips several meals, and becomes dehydrated during exercise. stressful working time. For migraine sufferers, the threshold for experiencing attacks that cause these disorders is low. Just one night of sleep deprivation for him, just one meal he skipped, or even a slight increase in stress at work can trigger a migraine attack.

The problem is that even the most enjoyable activities can sometimes seem like they require your brain to be unbalanced. So what should people with migraines do?

3 Tips To Inject Joy Into Your Migraine Routine

1. Make joy a routine

Create an inventory of all activities for the day. How many bring you joy? give you energy? fill your cup? Spend more time doing these activities each day.

And how many will you eject? Do you feel more tired and exhausted than when you started? Reduce how much of your day these draining activities take up.

When most people complete their day’s agenda, they find that a large amount of time is spent on activities that consume them and relatively little time is spent on activities that bring them joy. There is nothing inherently wrong with spending time on useless activities. You have to wash the dishes, take care of the kids and pay the bills. However, for those with migraines, getting out of their routines can make their symptoms more likely to become ineffective, so bringing joy into their routines can be even more important.

First, try combining mundane tasks with something that brings you joy. Listen to your favorite music while washing the dishes. Have a cup of tea and study with your best friend. Time your weekly billing time to watch your favorite shows. There are things you have to do, but combining them with activities you really enjoy can make them all the more special and fun.

Are there any activities that you can add to your routine that inherently bring you joy? Sometimes “self-care” seems like just another to-do list that ultimately leaves you feeling more exhausted at the end of the day. But finding activities that bring you joy and energy and fill your cup is essentially taking care of yourself. As soon as an activity loses its vigor, it’s time to tweak it or find a new activity to throw yourself into. not.

2. Be prepared for a worthy mess

wedding. Graduation ceremony. Funeral. Some events are truly once-in-a-lifetime and will disrupt your routine no matter what. If possible, make time the week before to get serious about your routine. Keep your diet consistent, reduce stress at work, exercise regularly, and drink plenty of water. If you need to travel to ease into your new bed (and possibly new time zone) transition, it will take an extra day or two. Even if meals are scheduled at different times, be sure to eat small meals at regular times to avoid accidentally skipping meals during the festival.

Even with all your preparation, a migraine attack can still occur. Get ready. Keep your migraine toolkit handy and ready to go. These toolkits include Not only drugs, but also devices and behavioral strategiesFor example, if you know you’ll be attending a wedding, find out if there’s a darkened room where you can treat and recover if a migraine attack gets out of hand during the ceremony. Knowing this will help you better manage your migraine attacks if they occur at the most inopportune time.

3. Bring Others on Your Trip

migraines can be felt lonely, but it doesn’t have to endure alone. Discuss with friends and family how you can make your daily life more enjoyable. Advocate for your needs while planning for as full participation as possible. Also, if you’re having trouble finding someone who understands migraines, consider joining one of the following: many online community An advocacy group dedicated to migraines. These passionate communities help you navigate life with migraines, find joy in everyday life, and focus on effective treatments to help reduce the impact migraines have on your life. increase.