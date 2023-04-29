Gynecologic cancer ‘go-to’ strategy advances continue





According to Robert L. Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, future research efforts in the field of gynecologic cancer should focus on the diversity of clinical trials, multiple modality types, and surgical studies. in an interview with oncology®Coleman discussed the future of gynecologic cancer and the importance of attending and engaging in conferences such as: 14th Annual International Symposium on Ovarian Cancer and Other Gynecologic Malignancies. In addition, he touched on the need for multidisciplinary care in spaces and the barriers that patients need to overcome before they receive the best possible care. Q: What are the main trends in gynecologic cancer, and what do you think will be the most important theme this year? Coleman: Like most years, [we will focus on the] Continued evolution of more customized drug development [new] Therapies continue to fill the landscape of all our major diseases. I don’t want to underestimate other types of research that are currently underway, such as diversity and inclusion-type research, surgical research, and mixed modality research. . When it comes to surgery, a lot of what we do is downscaling. [With] Evolution of PARP inhibitors with bevacizumab [Avastin] The advent of ovarian and cervical cancer, and immunotherapy for cervical cancer, has dramatically changed the way these diseases are approached. This conference will have the opportunity to highlight new compounds and new approaches as we consider antibody-drug conjugates, tumor viruses, and other more targeted and direct approaches based on genome sequencing. Q: How will newly approved agents in this space affect our multidisciplinary approach to testing and care? As [far as] As testing progresses, we are doing a poor job as a global medical community. [undergo] Comprehensive genomic sequencing for any disease in any state setting. For many years, ovarian cancer BRCA mutations such as BRCA1/2 Important for family-related breast, ovarian, prostate, and possibly other tumors such as pancreatic cancer [cancer]Even in the US in 2023, we know a significant number of patients are not being tested. [upon receiving] new diagnosis. We are cutting work. Fortunately, educational opportunities like this [symposium] another venue please [in which] stand before the practitioner.in short [all] Practitioners: Includes not only physicians, but also office staff and nursing teams. They are often on the front lines making many recommendations and decisions about how to care for patients. Q: What are the current barriers preventing access to optimal care? Even in countries with adequate resources, there are disparities in treatment exposure. Some of these are deeply rooted in the social determinants of health and represent a very complex issue of providing equal access. is not the only one. In areas with limited resources, patients [do not] Access to these additional therapies after progression makes it very difficult to understand long-term treatment effects on what happened very early in treatment. [time span]. Q: Why should clinicians attend conferences such as the Ovarian Cancer Symposium? The landscape is changing rapidly. One of the most important things we can do is identify the knowledge and treatment gaps that exist. Much of what we thought was the norm, our go-to strategy, is changing. Understanding the rationale for ongoing trials, understanding the implications of newly reported results, and understanding how clinical trials are structured are all components of a meeting that you can’t get from reading a book. . I need to hear the discussion. That’s the great thing about this conference. There is an opportunity for experts to disagree on what is happening in our group all the time. Disagreement conversations frequently occur at the Gynecologic Oncology Group Foundation. [At these conferences,] weighing the individual components outlined in the specific test results, [you] can’t get it [granularity] outside the venue [such as this] A place where such exchanges can take place.

