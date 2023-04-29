Latest symptoms of COVID-19: eye pain





MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Eye pain and conjunctivitis are among the new symptoms of COVID-19. “Besides sore throats, runny noses and headaches, in other countries, some patients also present with sore eyes,” said Dr. Rontgen Solante, vice president of the Philippine Medical Association, when asked. Friday’s public briefing on symptoms of COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.16. Infectious disease experts say, “The available data show that people who become ill with sore eyes also have a sore throat, a low-grade fever, and a cough. These are symptoms not seen with conjunctivitis alone.” It’s a set of symptoms that includes eye pain.” Conjunctivitis or sore eyes, also called “pink eye”, is a pink or red color observed in the white area of ​​the eye as a result of inflammation of the tissue covering the eyelids (conjunctiva) caused by allergens, bacteria or viruses. He also said that XBB.1.16 or Arcturus has growth advantages based on the WHO classification. “This means people can easily get infected with this because of the mutation in the spike protein, so it’s highly contagious,” Solante said. Furthermore, “People who are already vaccinated can still get infected. So some countries that already have XBB.1.16 cases have also seen a slight increase in (COVID-19) cases. ” “Importantly, however, there was no indication that the virus, or this variant of concern, could cause severe COVID in any country where cases of XBB.1.16 have been documented. cases are only mild,” Solante said. He advised the public that it was important for them to isolate themselves and stay home when experiencing these symptoms. “They should wash their hands, too, and should not touch another person every time they touch their face or eyes. At the same time, he pointed out that this slight increase in COVID-19 cases in the country is caused by Omicron’s XBB substrain. “Whether it’s XBB.1.5, XBB.1.9.1 or XBB.1.16, these are all interesting variants that always have the potential to increase cases in our population,” Solante said. Told. He advised the general public, especially vulnerable ones, to continue wearing face masks. “As long as these variants are of interest, we will continue to encourage people to wear face masks. “By encouraging people to wear masks, rather than making them mandatory, we are teaching them how to make certain decisions about how to protect themselves,” Solante added. rice field. “Every time there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, that doesn’t mean we have to recommend making face mask use mandatory. We have to live with the virus and learn how to live with it. Knowing puts you in charge of how to follow health protocols and not get infected,” Solante said.

