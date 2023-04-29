UBC Researchers Discover Potential New Treatment for Blood Clots





Article content Researchers at the University of BC and the University of Michigan have found a way to prevent blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding, a common side effect of existing blood thinners.

Article content Their research was published in a scientific journal this week Nature Communicationsreveals how they designed a new compound called MPI 8 to treat a potentially life-threatening condition.

Article content Jay Kizhakkedathu, Ph.D., professor in UBC’s Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and UBC Center for Blood Research and Canadian Research Chair, called it a “major breakthrough” in the field of thromboprophylaxis and therapy. “By targeting specific molecules involved in thrombus formation without disrupting the natural clotting process, it has proven to be safer and more effective in animal models, and has great potential to improve human life. A statement issued by UBC.

Article content Kizhakkedathu said more research is needed to confirm the safety and efficacy of MPI 8 in humans, but early results in mice suggest the new compound could be a game changer. According to this study, this compound was well tolerated in mice even at high doses. Blood clots can lead to life-threatening conditions such as deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, and stroke, according to UBC. Blood thinners are currently prescribed to treat blot clots, but UBC says this can carry a significant risk of bleeding. According to studies vVenous and arterial thromboembolic diseases such as pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction and stroke are the leading causes of death in the western world. The researchers targeted polyphosphate, a molecule involved in blood clotting that accelerates the process but is not essential. After building a library of possible molecules, they landed on his MPI 8. According to UBC, researchers say MPI 8 binds to polyphosphate and inhibits it, leaving the body’s other negatively charged cells and proteins intact, eliminating toxic side effects. UBC and the University of Michigan have applied for patents on this technology. [email protected]

