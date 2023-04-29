Adoption of Counseling and BRCA1/2 Testing for Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer





Decisions about hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) treatment and prevention may be informed by pathogens. BRCA1/2 Variants, but rates of germline genetic testing are suboptimal.New interventions to support informed BRCA1/2 A test decision is required. These findings were presented in a poster presentation at the 48th Annual Society of Oncology Nursing (ONS) Conference. Knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs influence a patient’s decision regarding genetic testing. However, genetic counseling can facilitate an informed decision about testing. However, there are not enough genetic counselors to meet that need. Researchers therefore sought to determine what is known about interventions that would facilitate informed decision-making about genetic testing. They conducted a review of the PubMed, CINAHL, Web of Science, and PsycINFO databases using search terms relevant to HBOC, genetic testing, and decision making. Of the 2089 unique citations, 25 articles published between 1997 and 2021 met the eligibility criteria. keep reading An article describing a randomized trial (23 [92%]) and a non-randomised quasi- study (2 [8%]). Most of them tested the genetic counseling model (8 [32%]) and educational interventions (10 [40%]). almost half (11 [44%]) study was designed to complement conventional genetic counseling. Interventions included one or more of the following: [36%]); interactive software and decision support (6/25 [24%]); and phone (6/25 [24%]), individual (4/25 [16%]), or group (3/25 [12%]) genetic counseling. Of the interventions compared to genetic counseling, 6 of 8 (75%) showed an increase in knowledge or a non-inferiority effect, and 4 of 6 (67%) showed a reduction or non-inferiority to critical conflict. showed an effect. These results demonstrate that new interventions can facilitate informed decision-making. BRCA1/2 Genetic testing for HBOC is available, but many interventions have been developed to complement conventional genetic counseling rather than stand alone. Comparisons of findings between studies were limited by differences and changes in outcome measures. BRCA1/2 Test your guidelines over time. The researchers suggest that further trials comparing new interventions with genetic counseling are needed. reference Pozer R, Seven M. Interventions to support informed decision-making regarding germline genetic testing for pathogenic BRCA 1/2 variants: a scoping reviewPoster Presentation: 48th Annual ONS Conference. April 26-30, 2023. San Antonio, Texas.

