Fighting Spring Allergies | McLaren Healthcare News

Spring is the season when flowers bloom and green grass grows. If you tend to sneeze and cough around this time of year, you may have seasonal allergies. You are not alone. Millions of people have them. Allergies increase doctor visits, lost school time, lost workdays, and increase the number of prescriptions taken.
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergy is one of the most common chronic diseases. More than 100 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year. There is no cure for allergies, but it can be managed with prevention and treatment.
Seasonal allergies are usually caused by pollen from trees, grasses and weeds, but this depends on where you live. More than two-thirds of people with spring allergies experience symptoms year-round.
“Some people are at increased risk of developing seasonal allergies. Uzma Khan, MD, Board Certified Family PhysicianHe is a faculty member of the McLaren Flint Family Medicine Residency Group Practice and Chair of McLaren Flint’s Family Medicine Department. “Family history, male sex, birth during the pollen season, firstborn status, early use of antibiotics, maternal smoking exposure during the first year of life, exposure to indoor allergens such as house dust mites, high levels of antibody E (IgE). Children under the age of 6 are more likely to have allergies.”
Patients with allergies usually experience bouts of coughing, sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, and itchy nose. Toddlers usually do not blow their noses. Instead, repeat snorting, sniffing, coughing, and clearing your throat. Some patients experience itching of the palate and inner ear. People with allergies, including eyes, report itching, tearing, and/or burning on both sides.
Seasonal allergies are also called hay fever or allergic rhinitis. Studies have shown that people with both positive allergic rhinitis and allergic skin tests are at increased risk of developing asthma, which can cause coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. It can cause eczema, which can cause eczema and other skin conditions.
Allergic rhinitis is strongly associated with eustachian tube dysfunction, leading to ear infections. Nasal congestion from severe allergies can also cause sinusitis and sleep problems. Some allergic rhinitis sufferers may also experience increased migraine headaches.
““Seasonal allergic rhinitis is often diagnosed based on medical history alone when the symptoms occur about the same time each year,” Dr. Kahn said. If it is not easy to identify, further evaluations such as skin tests for allergies and blood tests for allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) can be done.”
For many people who suffer from allergies, avoiding the allergen and taking over-the-counter medications are sufficient to relieve symptoms.
To reduce exposure to substances that cause allergy signs and symptoms (allergens):
• Stay indoors on dry, windy days. The best time to go outside is after it rains. This removes pollen from the air.
• Avoid lawn mowing, weeding, and other gardening activities that stir up allergens.
• Take off your outdoor clothes and take a shower to wash pollen off your skin and hair.
• Wear a face mask when doing household chores outside.
• Check for pollen forecasts and current pollen levels on local TV and radio stations, local newspapers, or the Internet.
• If pollen counts are expected to be high, start taking allergy medicine before symptoms begin.
• Avoid outdoor activities early in the morning when pollen counts are highest. Use your home or car air conditioner instead of opening windows.
• If you use forced heating or air conditioning in your home, use high efficiency filters and follow a regular maintenance schedule.
• Dry the indoor air with a dehumidifier.
• Use a portable high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter in the bedroom.
• Clean floors frequently with a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.
“Several over-the-counter medications can help relieve allergy symptoms,” says Dr. Khan. “Oral antihistamines and decongestants, steroid nasal sprays, and cromolyn sodium nasal sprays are all great remedies to discuss with your doctor to treat allergies. Nasal irrigation is also an effective home remedy. , flush the nasal passages with saline to flush mucus and allergens directly from the nose.
Another option for allergy sufferers is allergy shots, also called allergen immunotherapy.
Also called desensitization, this treatment involves regular injections containing small amounts of the substance that causes the allergy. Over time, these injections reduce the immune system response that causes symptoms. Some allergies can be treated as tablets under the tongue.
For more information about how to treat allergies, talk to your doctor.

