WHO: 1 in 5 pregnant women or expectant mothers suffer from a mental health condition during or after pregnancy

WHO: Nearly 1 in 5 new or expectant mothers experience mental health problems during pregnancy or after giving birth.

WHO: Nearly 1 in 5 new or expectant mothers experience mental health problems during pregnancy or after giving birth.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Suffering in silence.

It’s something that many new mothers go through and keep to themselves.

“It was probably the scariest time of my life,” said her mother, Claudia Duvall.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 5 women experience mental health problems during pregnancy or within the first year after giving birth.

And many of those women never get help.

New and expectant mothers often suffer from depression and extreme anxiety.

Many women are unaware that they have symptoms, are unaware that their symptoms may be temporary and treatable, or are too embarrassed to seek treatment.

“Perinatal mental health disorders are much more common than people realize,” said Wendy Davis, executive director of Postpartum Support International. “When you have these symptoms and feel depressed or anxious, you can’t help but think, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be a mother,’ or ‘I shouldn’t tell anyone.’ That’s why I don’t take “outside.” “

There are many ways to help with mental health issues during and after pregnancy, so talk to your doctor.

One way to get support is by calling Postpartum Support International. For support, call or text us at 1-800-944-4773.