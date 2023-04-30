5 Management Strategies Health To Help You Cope With Irritable Bowel Syndrome





irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) Chronic health It is a condition that affects the large intestine or colon and can cause a variety of unpleasant and devastating symptoms, and is a common gastrointestinal disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The cause is not yet known, but there are several factors that are believed to contribute to its development. 5 Management Strategies to Help Cope with Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Reduce IBS Symptoms (Pexels) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vishakha Kalikar, Gastrointestinal and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital in Chembur, highlighted the causes:- 1. Abnormal gastrointestinal motility: In people with irritable bowel syndrome, the muscles in the intestinal wall contract abnormally, causing the bowel to move too quickly (causing diarrhea) or too slowly (causing constipation). 2. Visceral hypersensitivity: People with irritable bowel syndrome may become hypersensitive to pain and discomfort in the bowels, causing exaggerated sensations in response to normal bowel movements and gas. 3. Changes in intestinal flora: The gut is home to trillions of bacteria that play an important role in digestion and overall gut health. Alterations in the composition of the gut flora may contribute to IBS symptoms . 4. Psychological factors: Stress, anxiety, and other psychological factors are known to affect gut function and can cause or exacerbate IBS symptoms in susceptible individuals. According to him, symptoms of IBS vary from person to person and include: 1. Abdominal pain or discomfort: This is the most common symptom of IBS and is often described as cramping and pain in the lower abdomen. Pain may subside after a bowel movement. 2. Changes in bowel movements: Irritable bowel syndrome can cause changes in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or a combination of both. Some people experience stools that are lumpy or lumpy. 3. Bloating and Gas: Many people with irritable bowel syndrome report bloating and excessive gas, which can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. 4. Other symptoms: Some people with irritable bowel syndrome experience other symptoms, such as mucus in their stools, a feeling of incomplete evacuation after a bowel movement, and a feeling of urgency to have a bowel movement. Although there is no cure for IBS, there are several management strategies that can help individuals cope with the condition and reduce symptoms. According to Dr Vishaka Kalikar, these include- 1. Lifestyle changes: Certain changes in diet and lifestyle can have a big impact on managing IBS symptoms. Identifying and avoiding trigger foods such as fatty or spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol can help reduce symptoms. Eating smaller, more frequent meals and staying hydrated can also be beneficial. Regular exercise, stress management techniques, and adequate sleep can also help manage symptoms. 2. Drugs: Over-the-counter medications such as antidiarrheals and laxatives can be used to relieve certain symptoms of IBS. Prescription drugs, such as antispasmodics and low-dose antidepressants, may also be prescribed by your health care provider to help manage your symptoms. 3. Bowel-directed therapy: Certain remedies, such as probiotics and peppermint oil capsules, can help improve gut health and reduce IBS symptoms in some individuals. 4. Psychological support: Because stress and other psychological factors can affect IBS symptoms, it may be beneficial to seek help from a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counselor. 5. Patient education: Learning about irritable bowel syndrome, understanding its triggers, and learning effective coping strategies can help individuals better manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life.

