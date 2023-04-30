



Sign up for our free health checkup email to receive exclusive analysis of the week on your health Receive a free health check email A “significant” number of young people in England living with undiagnosed high blood pressurediscovered by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Using data from the UK Health Survey (2015-2019), a new ONS paper analyzed risk factors for undiagnosed hypertension in adults living in private households. Hypertension – or hypertension – is a condition that affects blood vessels. It is thought to cause about half of heart attacks and strokes, the most important risk factor for cardiovascular disease, and costs the NHS an estimated £2 billion annually. Being overweight, not exercising, drinking too much alcohol or coffee, smoking, and stress are all factors that can increase your risk. Overall, we conclude that an estimated 32% of adults in the UK have hypertension, and 29% (3 in 10) are unaware of their hypertension, representing an estimated 4.2 million adults. In this study, young men had the highest proportion of undiagnosed cases. He was considered unknown in 66% of hypertensive patients aged 16 to her 24 years, compared with 26% in women of the same age. In the 25- to 34-year-old group, the prevalence of unexplained hypertension was 55% for men and 44% for women. In contrast, hypertension was only diagnosed in 17% of men and 21% of women over 75 years of age. Men living in rural areas outside London and those who have never smoked are also high smoking prevalence groups, as are women who are married, have degree-level qualifications or work in small businesses. was identified as Blood pressure is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and healthy readings range from 90 above 60 mmHg to 120 above 80 mmHg. “In our analysis, the prevalence of hypertension increases with age, and while other known risk factors such as higher BMI and worsening general health conditions increase, undiagnosed younger and healthier populations do. I found that there were quite a few people who were kind,” said ONS. “This analysis will provide valuable insights to those working to improve health services and health conditions. It may also raise public awareness and lead to more timely diagnoses in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/hypertension-heart-blood-pressure-men-b2329368.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

