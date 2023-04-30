Health
What’s the healthiest beer? Know this before you open that cold one.
Spring is approaching and the warm months are just around the corner. That means it’s time for barbecues, outdoor picnics, and pool parties. And what better than an ice cold beer for grilling burgers and hot dogs?
we bring Beer On the boat, pack it in a cooler, take it to the beach, and pick it up to the tailgate before the game.There is also a dedicated summer ale Appears in the warmer months of the year.
So how does beer affect our health?
What’s the Healthiest Beer?
Sorry, but there is no magic beer to solve your health problems — according to registered dietitian Chris Mollit is one of the basic elements that give beer its unhealthy shine.
Alcohol is one of the main attractions of beer. Alcohol is ingrained in societies and cultures around the world. again, toxic substancesExcessive alcohol consumption can lead to high blood pressure, cancer, a weakened immune system, cognitive dysfunction, mental health problems, and alcoholism. It also has stimulant effects that affect sleep. affect overall quality of life.
“It doesn’t matter where the alcohol is coming from. It’s the overall alcohol, or ABV, that matters,” says Mohr. “So whether it’s beer, wine, or any other liquor, it’s the alcohol itself.”
According to Mohr, the healthiest beers are those with the lowest alcohol content (alcohol content). According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the standard drink for regular beer is a 12-ounce beer with 5% alcohol.However, if you go to the beer counter, you will find 6 packs with more than 8% ABV, or as high as 18%.
“Even if you think you’re drinking one beer, you’re actually getting two cans,” says Mohr.
The past decade has seen the rise of “healthy” beers. electrolytes, antioxidants and important nutrients. Don’t be fooled, says Mohr. Most of these are marketing terms intended to “justify alcohol consumption” to consumers.
“If beer is our source of antioxidants and nutrients, there are many other issues to consider,” says Mohr with a laugh. “There are some[beers]that are fortified with different ingredients, but I would never rely on beer as a nutritional choice.”
Regardless of how beer is produced, the alcohol content has the greatest negative impact on health.
That doesn’t mean you have to give up beer or alcohol in general to eat healthy. humble lifestyleA low-calorie, light beer is a healthier option. It is generally made with more water than regular beer and has a lower alcohol content. However, not everyone likes the taste of light beer. According to Mohr, light beer gives you an opportunity to evaluate why you’re drinking it in the first place.
“If you want a beer, have a beer. Sometimes,” he says.
Effects of alcohol:This is the time to stay on your system
What is the healthiest fast food?:Look out for this menu
Is one beer a day good for you?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines it as: moderate drinking No more than 1 drink per day for women and 2 drinks per day for men. There are some studies that suggest that low risk of diabetes Frequent drinkers are more likely than nondrinkers to Positive impact on HDL functionor “good cholesterol” in moderate beer consumption.
However, there are also studies that show that: no drinking level improve health, So there’s really no amount of beer you can drink in a day. positively good for you.
“Is this a ‘never drink alcohol’ message? No, but the benefits of not drinking alcohol definitely outweigh the potential benefits of alcohol,” Mohr says.
Beer can also affect weight. Alcohol itself has calories, but it doesn’t work alone. Since alcohol is a toxin, the body works to get rid of it first, and other foods in the system take longer to digest.
A pint of beer after a long day at work can also affect sleep quality if it’s close enough to bedtime. eventually wear out Also, it can wake you up in the middle of the night.
For this reason, Mohr recommends choosing when to drink and setting the parameters yourself. It might be when you’re with friends, or just drinking a few times a week.
“How do you want to show up, how do you need to show up the next day?” Mohr says of his consumption decisions. “So if you want to go to happy hour with your friends on Thursday night, do you have a really important meeting on Friday morning? The kids wake up at 6 a.m., but I have to be on his A-game.” mosquito?”
I’m just curious :Answer questions about everyday life
Discover more health tips for your daily diet:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2023/04/30/what-is-the-healthiest-beer/11714750002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected].com
Recent Posts
- What’s the healthiest beer? Know this before you open that cold one.
- Johnson in 10 exams dodging and diving with the Prime Minister who would be king | Political books
- 78.5% of the public satisfied with Jokowi’s performance
- UK Equities: A Once in a Decade Opportunity!
- Bollywoods Neelam Kothari Soni to Amplify Children’s Voices at CRY 2023 Gala in New York — The Indian Panorama
- 7 collabs to watch: Haute couture at home at Milan Design Week
- EU tech mogul Vestager confirms political agreement on AI law this year
- PM Modi remembers Cuttack ‘Chai Wala’ D Prakash Rao in 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat
- Turkey’s first voters turn away from Erdogan
- Known for Laughs, DC Dinner Highlights Risks of Journalism | Entertainment
- Split and Dividend Stocks: These stocks will go ex-date in a shortened trading week – check the record date | Stock market holiday on May 1
- The only way to fight landfills is to create alternative technologies