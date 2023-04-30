Nursing unions reject minister’s claims for patient safety exemption during strike. NHS





of Royal College of Nursing Britain’s nurses’ strike, which is due to start on Sunday night, has clashed with the government over whether sufficient waivers have been given to keep patients safe. RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said nurses had “worked tirelessly” to make sure the strike was as safe as possible for patients, acknowledging “these truly urgent emergency services.” State exemptions are in place, he said. She challenged Transportation Secretary Mark Harper, who argued that there was no nationally agreed-upon exemption to stop strikes that put patients at risk. Cullen told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “We have implemented national exemptions. We have worked tirelessly with the NHS England. “Actually, it’s the Royal University’s Nurse We have contacted NHS England asking them to put processes in place so they can ensure that this strike is safe for patients. “ A series of exemptions to protect care in some areas are now being agreed after Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) was one of the organizations to express “serious concerns” about patient safety during the shutdown. I’m here. But Harper said the across-the-board lack of nationally agreed exemptions “clearly puts patients at risk.” Its website states that there are “no broad exemptions” but that there are safety-critical mitigations that allow staff to “preserve life and limb” in emergency departments and intensive care units. increase. Harper urged the RCN to accept its members’ salary offers, even though they were rejected by nurses at the time of voting. “I want to urge them to think again and do what other unions in the health service have done. It is to accept what I consider to be a wage offer.” NHS staff,” he told the same show. The RCN will hold industrial action from Sunday 8:00 pm to Monday 11:59 pm after voting to reject the latest government proposal. Skip past newsletter promotions Archie Bland and Nimo Omer reveal the top stories and what they mean for free every weekday morning “,”newsletterId”:”Morning Briefing”,”successDescription”:”First edition will be sent on weekdays”}” clientOnly> Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy and terms of service application. After newsletter promotion The strike was due to last for two days, but a High Court judge ruled Thursday that it would be illegal for the RCN strike to continue until Tuesday as originally planned. NHS England has urged the public to use health services wisely during the shutdown, but to call 999 in case of emergency. Urgent and emergency care remains a priority as people are asked to use pharmacies and other services such as 111 when possible. The UK’s Chief Nursing Officer, Ruth May, said after a “positive discussion” with the RCN this weekend that “staff will ensure the direct patient care needed to protect life and limb services.” A number of national agreements have been signed to make it available to the public,” he said. neonatal ICU, pediatric ICU, intensive care unit, emergency department”. “We thank the RCN for agreeing to a safety critical mitigation process and will continue to support all nurses, workers and industrialists,” she said. “These easings do not mean a return to standard staffing. Industrial action will still have a huge impact on services during the strike period, and patients are expected to wait longer for treatment. will be

