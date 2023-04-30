New artificial intelligence tools can accurately identify cancer | cancer

Doctors, scientists and researchers have built artificial intelligence models that can accurately identify cancer. The development, they say, will speed up disease diagnosis and enable rapid follow-up of patients to treatment.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the world, it kills about 10 million people a year, or nearly one in her six. health organization. However, the disease can often be cured if detected early and treated promptly.

AI tools designed by experts at Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust cancer Research, London and Imperial College London can identify whether abnormal growths found on CT scans are cancerous.

Studies show that the algorithm performs more efficiently and effectively than current methods. The findings are published in The Lancet’s eBioMedicine journal.

Dr Benjamin Hunter, Clinical Oncology Registrar, Royal Marsden, said: Clinical Research Fellow at Imperial.

The team used CT scans of about 500 patients with large lung nodules to develop an AI algorithm using radiomics. This technology can extract important information from medical images that is not easily spotted by the human eye.

We then tested the AI ​​model to determine whether it could accurately identify cancerous nodules.

This study used a measure called area under the curve (AUC) to see how effective the model was in predicting cancer. An AUC of 1 indicates a perfect model, but 0.5 is expected if the model is guessing randomly.

The results showed that the AI ​​model could identify the cancer risk of each nodule with an AUC of 0.87. Performance improved on the Brock score, a test currently used in the clinic, with a score of 0.67. This model also performed similarly to the Herder score (another test) with an AUC of 0.83.

“According to these initial results, our model appears to accurately identify large, cancerous lung nodules,” said Hunter. We plan to test the technology to see if it can accurately predict lung cancer risk.”

AI models could also help doctors make faster decisions about patients with abnormal growths currently considered intermediate risk.

Combined with Herder, the AI ​​model was able to identify high-risk patients in this group. It would have suggested early intervention for 18 of 22 (82%) nodules confirmed to be cancerous. According to research.

The team stressed that Libra research, supported by the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, the National Institute for Health Care, RM Partners and Cancer Research UK, is still in its early stages. More testing will be required before the model can be introduced into the medical system.

But its potential benefits were clear, they said. We hope to be able to speed up cancer detection.

Dr. Richard Lee, Principal Investigator of the Libra Research, said:

Consulting physician in the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Royal Marsden Hospital and team leader at the Cancer Institute, he said lung cancer is a good example of why new approaches to speed up detection are urgently needed. I said yes.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide, accounting for one fifth (21%) of cancer deaths in the UK. People diagnosed early can be treated much more effectively, but recent data show that more than 60% of lung cancers in the UK are diagnosed at stage 3 or 4.

“People diagnosed with lung cancer early are much more likely to survive five years than those whose cancer is discovered later,” Lee said.

“This means that finding ways to speed up disease detection is a priority. This study is the first to develop a radiomics model that specifically focuses on large pulmonary nodules.” , may one day help clinicians identify high-risk patients.”