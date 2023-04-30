Health
COVID-19 Vaccine and Tinnitus: What We Know
- Experts are investigating whether COVID-19 vaccine is linked to tinnitus
- This condition is a known symptom of COVID-19 infection.
- Some vaccines are known to induce tinnitus.
Anecdotal reports have revealed that some people develop tinnitus days after receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is currently investigating reports of vaccine-related tinnitus, said: United States of America today Currently, there does not appear to be a link between tinnitus and COVID vaccination.
other
“It’s unclear whether it’s the vaccine itself that can cause an inflammatory response in the body, or if it happens because many people receive vaccines and tinnitus that inevitably overlap. Hamid R. JalillianDirector of Otology, Neurology, and Skull Base Surgery at the University of California, Irvine.
Studies investigating the association between tinnitus and the COVID-19 vaccine are limited, but a few reports suggest that a minority of vaccinated people develop tinnitus soon after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. I already know.
a
another 2022 survey Tinnitus ranked as one of the top ENT side effects reported after COVID vaccination.
a
lastly, report From April 2023, we found that 14.5% of participants had some form of ear symptom within 4 weeks of vaccination, with tinnitus being the second most commonly reported ear symptom.
According to Djalilian, approximately 10-15% of the population suffers from tinnitus, and it is estimated that 1% of the population may develop transient tinnitus in any given year.
As is the case with COVID, when large portions of the population are vaccinated, some of those people develop tinnitus. For example, if you vaccinate 70% of the population, 7% will get tinnitus that year, and 0.7% will get tinnitus, Jarilian says.
“This could be tinnitus and not necessarily from the vaccine,” Djalilian said.
It’s unclear if tinnitus is a side effect of the vaccine, but it’s not out of the question.
other shots
“If the timing is right, it means that, among other factors, tinnitus can occur soon after vaccination. I try to pay more attention to the sounds I hear,” says Djalilian. .
Tinnitus is caused by loss of cells in the inner ear and can be worse in people with migraines.
“Migraine headaches can make the brain more sensitive (called central sensitivity disorder), making tinnitus more noticeable and louder for the patient,” Jarilian says.
However, it is unclear whether there is a causal link between the COVID vaccine and tinnitus.
The CDC is now investigating reports of vaccine-related tinnitus, Dr. Scott Robertsan infectious disease specialist at Yale Medicine.
“They don’t report any associations, but they maintain a robust database, so if there are any signals, we should know as soon as possible,” Roberts said.
Tinnitus and hearing loss may be related
“Although much less common than loss of smell or taste, research shows that hearing problems and tinnitus have a much greater impact than loss of smell or taste. Constantina Stankovica board-certified, fellowship-trained otolaryngologist head and neck surgeon at Stanford Health Care, says.
Djalilian said during a viral infection, the body triggers a massive inflammatory response to fight the pathogen, and that inflammation can reach the lining behind the eardrum.
“If you have a cold and have inflammation or fluid buildup behind your eardrums that temporarily interferes with your hearing, your eardrums also stop vibrating, causing ringing in your ears,” Jarilian says.
Ruth RaismanAuD, a New York-based board-certified audiologist, suspects the pathophysiology may be similar to vaccines.
What’s more, Reisman believes that some people feel tired and sore after the vaccine, while others develop tinnitus.
“Every person’s systemic function and immunity is different, causing a range of sequelae, including risk of tinnitus and hearing loss,” she said.
More research is needed to understand whether and how COVID — and the vaccines used to prevent infection — cause tinnitus before any causal link can be determined.
“We need peer-reviewed, well-conducted research before we can conclude any correlation between the two,” says Djalilian.
Anecdotal reports revealed that some people developed tinnitus days after receiving one of the COVID vaccines. More research is needed to understand if and how COVID — and the vaccines used to prevent infection — cause tinnitus before determining causality.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/is-the-covid-19-vaccine-linked-to-tinnitus-what-we-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labor Day: How Technology, Automation and the Gig Economy are Reshaping the Workplace
- COVID-19 Vaccine and Tinnitus: What We Know
- A rape case puts Trump in legal danger. Politically, he is prosperous.
- From Aligarh to Badhaai Do, Bollywood Movies That Realistically Portray the LGBTQIA+ Community
- Devon Conway completes 5,000 runs in T20 Cricket to become third fastest player
- Virtual models created with AI are raising fears in the fashion workforce
- 5 Search Terms You Should Never Avoid
- New artificial intelligence tools can accurately identify cancer | cancer
- Imran Khan sees bad intentions behind his bid to hold post-budget polls
- Erdoan woos German Turks as he fights to retain power
- Salman Khan makes ‘insightful’ statement on women’s clothing in Bollywood and receives backlash
- Utah State Track & Field Tally 18 podium finishes in regular season finals